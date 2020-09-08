Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Canceled!! Finally!

It's the end of a very impressive, influential and, at times, quite grating era.

Kiim Kardashian announced on Tuesday afternoon that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will come to an end at the conclusion of Season 20.

The legendary series will return on September 17 with a new round of episodes and then air its concluding run at some point in 2021.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," said the family in an unexpected statement.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."

Concluded the farewell message:

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

Adds Kimberly:

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Kim went on to thank producer Ryan Seacrest, the Bunim/Murray production team and E! for spending “countless hours documenting our lives” over the years.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” the KKW Beauty founder added.

“Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

No specific reason was given for pulling the plug on the program next year - but it's pretty easy to understand the decision.

Last season, eldest sibling Kourtney expressed constant frustration with the show and often threatened to quit for good.

Kim has shifted her focus to prison reform and other areas of social justice and has a mentally ill husband to care for.

Kylie has a beauty empire of her own and no need for the series anymore, while Kendall has never been a huge fan of the spotlight.

Khloe, for her part, appears to be back together with Tristan Thompson and we could maybe see her angling for a spinoff ...

... not that we're being cynical or anything.

... but none of these follow-up programs has ever been a success.

Since the series’ debut, there have been 12 spinoffs at E!:

Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Kourtney and Kim Take New York

Kourtney and Kim Take Miami

Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons

Khloe and Lamar

Sex with Brody

I Am Cait

DASH Dolls

Life of Kylie

Rob & Chyna

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Flip It Like Disick

Crazy, right?!?

Meanwhile, E! also released a statement in response to this development as it prepares to say goodbye to one of its ratings juggernauts.

It reads:

Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.

While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.

It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021.

We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.

So there you have it.

It's the end of an error, um, era, and one that has left an indelible mark on popular culture and modern entertainment forever.

Say what you will about this family and the transparently scripted nature of what the show became over its past few years.

But one cannot deny the impact that the now-iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians has had on television in general.

It will be missed.