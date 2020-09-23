Kate Gosselin Zip-Tied Son to Chair, Made Him Sleep in Closet: Report

The truth has allegedly come out about Kate Gosselin and the way she treated her son, Collin.

And this alleged truth is very, very, VERY ugly.

The Daily Mail has obtained legal documents filed in December 2018... back when Jon Gosselin was seeking temporary of son Collin after taking him out of the special needs facility in which he had been residing.

At the time, a certified traumatologist and counselor reportedly concluded upon completing an investigation that the teenager was suffering from trauma and chronic PTSD.

All due to despicable actions taken against him by his famous mother.

In a stunning and disturbing report by Collin's then-therapist, Collin told this professional that his mom treated him differently than his other seven siblings, removing him from playtimes with his brothers and sisters, for example, and frequently making him sleep in a closet or the basement away from his loved ones.

Kate, insiders claim, labeled Collin a "bad" child in need of punishment, largely because he remained in contact with his dad, Jon Gosselin.

Collin supposedly told his therapist that when he acted out, he would be subjected to strange and outlandish punishments by his mother -- including having to be zip-tied to a chair.

The long-time TLC personality also allegedly shamed and humiliated Collin over his behavior - the sort of "emotional abuse that led to a deterioration in how he behaved in public and at school," The Daily Mail writes.

Jon has confirmed to this publication that this therapist's report exists, while the law firm that represented Kate two years ago told the newspaper that it cannot discuss these allegations.

For whatever it's worth, Kate did not show up at the temporary custody hearing in December 2018, which is why a judge ruled on Jon's favor and why Collin has been living with his dad ever since.

This bombshell accusation, meanwhile, comes just weeks after Jon was accused of assaulting Collin.

The father of eight has confessed that he and the 16-year old got into a verbal altercation on September 2, but has strongly denied claims that he punched or kicked Collin.

Jon says he only restrained his son from running away.

"I would never hit Collin, ever. I love him with all my heart," Jon told The Daily Mail this month, citing his ex-wife and adding:

"I really didn't want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin's sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself."

Indeed, Kate has been very vocal of late in stating that Jon should not be a caretaker for any kids and that she believes the report that he laid hands on Collin in violent fashion.

"Jon is a violent and abusive person,' Kate told People Magazine on Wednesday of last week, adding:

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but. I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Jon, conversely, has often alleged that Kate was the one who mentally abused their son.

He never got into specifics such as the awful details outlined above, but he did just say the following in his own defense:

"[Kate] hasn't seen Collin in five years and now she's going to try to come out as the caring mother when in fact the reason Collin is struggling with mental illness is because she abused him.

"He has PTSD because of her.

"So I'm not going to sit back and not defend myself or my family."

In an interview with DailyMail.com a few days ago, Jon said he's been dealing with the fallout of Collin's PTSD since he left the behavioral health facility.

"I love my son. I will not give up. I go to therapy, we all go to family therapy, to deal with having a son that has been traumatized and abused by his mother," Jon said, continuing as follows:

"It's very difficult for me. I'm trying to learn how to handle Collin, I have my own demons as well, but I never punched him or kicked him or anything like that. None of this is Collin's fault.

"He's 16. He's got a lot of issues to work through and we're here to help him.'

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after a decade of marriage.

They found nationwide fame thanks to their reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and have spent more of the years since this show went off the air just tearing each other apart in publiic.

We feel awful for their eight children.