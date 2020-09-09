Kardashians Roasted For Photoshop Fail: What Happened to Kim's Feet?!

Well, it looks like we've reached the end of an era.

After 14 years, 21 seasons, and roughly 4 billion salads munched from small plastic containers, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end 2021.

Kim and her sisters all posted announcements to their social media pages yesterday, and for the most part, the comments from fans were supportive and appreciative.

Many expressed gratitude for the hours of entertainment the family has provided over the years and noted that while there have been plenty of ups and downs, the Kards always maintained a gracious attitude toward the fan base that made them famous.

Of course, this is still the internet in 2020, so after that love-fest was over, it was right back to roasting Khloe and company for their narcissism.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney posed for some new pics as part of the ad campaign for the Diamonds II perfume collection.

At first glance, they might look like typical Kard clan glamor shots.

But on closer inspection, you can see that the images appear to have been compiled from various other pics.

Some enterprising young photo editor apparently decided to take the best aspects from several different images and mash them together into one.

It's possible that the sisters were never even in the same place for this shoot.

The effect might be sufficient to fool the typical Instagram user who scrolls right past it to the next thing.

But it didn't pass muster with Ruthie Darling, photo editor for UK tabloid The Sun, who has presumably retouched a pic or two of her own over the years.

"This latest 'Katastrophe' from the Kardashian’s family photo album suffers from a weary photo editor having to combine several photos at once and not doing the best job of it," Darling said, having obviously and unfortunately adopted the speech mannerisms of the gossip columnists she works with.

"From what I can tell, poor Khloe has had her best 'face shot' masked onto her best 'body shot,'" she added.

"You can tell her face has been superimposed because the retoucher also left in the shadow which isn’t present for the other sisters. Why? Who knows - lockdown fatigue presumably. "

Needless to say, Ruthie didn't hold back in roasting the Kards.

Like many Instagram commenters, she fixated in particular on Kim's feet, which look as though they've been mangled in a tractor accident, then hastily reattached to her ankles.

"All of their legs have been stretched using the photoshop 'scale' tool which can lengthen a section of the image," Darling said.

She noted that the final effect is to make "Kim look like Bigfoot’s sister."

We don't know about all that.

We've seen lots of pics of Bigfoot, and he tends to be much blurrier.

Anyway, Ruthie and other eagle-eyed Instagram users called out several other errors, such as the fact that Kourtney appears to be standing on a step that was photoshopped out of the image.

All-in-all, the photos are a pretty big mess.

But in a way, there's something comforting about that.

After all, the news that the KUWTK is coming to an and came as a shock to many fans.

But this fiasco reminds us that no matter what happens, we have many more years of Kardashian photoshop fails to look forward to.