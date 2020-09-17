Kanye West: Is He the Reason Keeping Up With the Kardashians Got Canceled?

Folks, we regret to inform you that Kanye West is at it again.

The rapper has launched yet another onw of his infamous, multi-day Twitter tirades, and this time, it's really one for the ages.

We should note that Kanye has addressed some important issues in recent days, such as the exploitation of Black talent in the music industry and NBA.

But Kanye being Kanye, he made his point by comparing himself to Moses and peeing on a Grammy.

(And we thought it was Noah who dealt with the flood!)

Anyway, the situation is undeniably sad, as Kanye is bipolar, and his recent behavior could be at least partially a result of his condition.

But at the same time, it's sort of amusing, because, well ... peeing on a Grammy is funny.

However, one person who's definitely not laughing at Yeezy's latest antics is his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

The two of them were already not on the greatest terms, what with Kanye calling Kris a white supremacist during one of his previous rants.

But apparently, Kris feels 'Ye really crossed the line this time, to the point that she feels he's endangered the entire family's future earnings prospects.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” an insider close to the situation tells In Touch Weekly.

“They are very concerned and Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Insiders have gone so far as to suggest that Kanye is the reason Kris "pulled the plug" on her family's reality show, as she feared that Kanye was causing "irreversible damage" to the Kardashians' reputation.

The decision to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians was made prior to West's most recent rant, but sources say Kris could read the writing on the wall, and she knew that more outlandish behavior was on the way.

She may have acted just in time, as Kanye has been targeting high-profile brands in his latest rant, several of which have close ties to the Kard clan.

“Trust me … I won’t stop,” he wrote this week, adding:

“I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern-day slavery. Vengeance is only the lord’s.”

Kanye proceeded to claim that he would forever change the way artists are compensated by major labels

“This moment is going to change the music industry for good,” he added, as he posted screen shots of pages from his contracts.

“I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this … Everyone keep praying … it’s working.”

From there, Kanye turned his attention to the fashion industry and he may have set fire to his very lucrative partnerships with two major brands:

"In risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas," he wrote.

"I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today, or I walk away."

It might be a stretch to say that Kris and her daughters decided to call it quits on KUWTK solely because of Kanye's behavior.

But it seems obvious that his recent behavior factored into their decision to bring the show to an end.

The family had already made the decision not to feature Kanye's meltdowns on the show at all, and that might have been followed by the decision to simply keep camera crews out of their lives entirely for the time being.

We'll miss them, but it's almost certainly for the best.