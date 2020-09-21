Kailyn Lowry to "Fans": If You Guys Like Me So Much, Why Don't You Stop Roasting Me All the Time?

The internet -- few of us can imagine out lives without it, and yet most of us would agree that in some ways, it's made our society worse.

For example, many of us make rude comments to people on social media that we would never say face-to-face.

And few public figures are as well acquainted with the brazenness of anonymous keyboard warriors as reality stars.

Politicians might have it worse, but at least they're accustomed to being hated by half the country.

The criticism that reality stars receive is of a more personal nature than the flak that other celebrities endure, as it's based on their lives and decisions, not on a dropped pass or a flop of an album.

Sometimes, even self-professed fans can be insensitive in their remarks, and no one is more familiar with this phenomenon than Kailyn Lowry.

If you ever scroll through comments on Instagram, you know that many users want nothing more than to connect with their favorite stars -- to exchange DMs or earn the much-coveted follow back.

But like scorned incels, many of these fanatics can lash out when they feel they've been unfairly rebuffed.

Lowry welcomed her fourth child in July, and while most of her fans have been congratulatory in their comments, others have made appallingly hurtful remarks.

Many of these come from people who doubt that Chris Lopez is actually Creed's father.

Kailyn has stated several times that she finds such speculation hurtful, but some people seem to think they're doing her a favor or giving her the opportunity to confide in a trusted friend.

In a recent Instagram Story, Kail lashed out against these "well-meaning" concern trolls and urged her fans to stop insulting her in their Instagram messages

"Sooo, i'm human right & i do actually read some of my DM requests," she said.

"While i appreciate the support i wish you guys would stop with the backhanded compliments & messages starting with "I don't agree with all your decisions but..." she continued.

"NOBODY AGREES WITH EVERY DECISION SOMEONE ELSE MAKES," Lowry pointed out.

"STOP PREFACING YOUR MESSAGES LIKE THAT. Think," she added.

"But I do not have to say that before I compliment them on something. I don't agree with every decision you make but I like your shirt LOL WTF," Kail concluded.

Folks, she's got a valid point.

Here again, reality stars are not politicians, and it's not necessary to tell them where and how you disagree with them before you express your support.

You can just tell Kail or Chelsea or Leah or whatever other Teen Mom you're a fan of that you appreciate the way they handled this or that situation.

Your compliment or well wishes will in no way be enhanced by "negging" them with an insult first.

And who knows, maybe if you're kind and compassionate enough in your interaction, you could earn the ever-elusive follow back!

Although it's important to bear in mind that these women don't owe you that -- or anything else, for that matter.