Kailyn Lowry Tells All "Toxic" People in Her Life to GTFO... Now!

Kailyn Lowry has a pointed message for the haters.

And the doubters.

And the critics and absolutely anyone who is trying to bring her down these days.

The message goes something like this:

Shut the eff up. Or get the heck out of my life!

On the latest episode of her Coffee Convos Podcast, Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she’s often asked about how she deals with “toxicity,” whether it emanates from family members or anyone else in her orbit.

“For me, I just... I got to a point where I just no longer – whether it’s my mom, my friend, my distant cousin, I really don’t give a sh-t," she replied.

Is Kailyn referring here to anyone in particular?

It's hard to say -- when she is almost always in some sort of beef with someone out there.

At the moment, both Jenelle Evans and Chris Lopez are dragging their frequent nemesis pretty hard.

Then, on the most recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, Lowry has been clashing with her first-ever baby daddy, Jo Rivera, over their son, Isaac.

“Just cut them off and cut your losses and keep moving forward," Kailyn continued on her podcast, taking a stand against all the bad influences in her life.

Added Lindsie, siding with her friend: “Life’s just too short.”

Kailyn shared recently on this same podcast that she also “doesn’t give a f--k” about Evans after the disgraced ex-MTV personaliity slammed the mother of four for being a “difficult” co-parent amid her back-and-forth feud with Lopez about son Lux’s hair.

(Chris, for those unaware, cut the three-year old's locks without consulting with Kailyn first. And it set off a firestorm.)

"It’s really sad to see when the mother is the difficult one and holds the child away from the father while co-parenting," Jenelle said, fully judging how Lowry treats Lopez and adding:

“You can hate the other parent all you want but they aren’t going away like you want sooooo bad. #SorryNotSorry.

"So please everyone.. just co-parent peacefully because no matter how much of a grudge you have against the father... there’s nothing that will ever prevent them from visitation rights #Truth."

Jenelle, of course, knows nothing about co-parenting.

She does, however, know all about sticking with an abusive husband and endangering her kids in the process.

In response to Jenelle, Kailyn posted the following on her Instagram Stories:

"I'm not even sorry for how I'm about to start acting I been nice too long."

She also shared this cryptic post of a quote: "You don't have to rebuild a relationship with everyone you have forgiven."

Lowry, who says she is done with everyone's BS, slammed Lopez as a "narcissist" after he gave Lux a haircut.

In response, the father of Kailyn's youngest two sons fired back:

"If I [want] to cut my son’s hair, I’ll be real with y’all. I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f-cking scalp his ass, alright?

"That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can. I can."