Kailyn Lowry: Flirting With Briana DeJesus' Ex on Instagram?

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans may have gotten the most attention, but there was a time when Kail's beef with Briana DeJesus was just as intense.

Briana says it all started because Kail felt threatened when she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Lowry says there was no bad blood between them until Briana started dating Javi Marroquin.

She claims it wasn't even the fact that her ex-husband had moved on with her co-worker that bothered her.

Rather, it was Kail's belief that Bri dated Javi merely to exact some sort of revenge.

We might never know for sure if Briana had ulterior motives in dating Javi.

But whatever the case, it looks like history might be repeating itself.

Rumors of Briana and Chris Lopez hooking up have been circulating for weeks now.

Chris, of course, is the father of Kail's youngest two children.

Briana has denied the reports, but Chris' animosity toward Kail might lead him to actually pursue the relationship.

If it happens, it would mean that Briana has banged two of Kail's three baby daddies, and she would have a tough time chalking that up to coincidence.

With all this going on, perhaps it's not surprising that Kail might have adopted an "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach to the problem.

Devoin Austin is one of Bri's two baby daddies, and he posted the photo above on Instagram this week.

"I heard corona hittin hard I need a gucci mask," Devoin captioned the pic.

We're pretty sure wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is more important than wearing a designer mask, but that's a conversation for another time.

The reason Devoin's photo is significant is that Kail caught the attention of Teen Mom fans by liking the pic.

Maybe there's nothing to it, and she just appreciates a good color-coordinated outfit.

But what seems more likely is that this is her way of firing the next shot in her never-ending war against Briana.

Anyway, that's the interpretation that fans seem to favor.

"If they don’t already follow each other and she had to see it by some other means in order to like it, then this some high school shit yet again," one commenter wrote on the Teen Mom Tea Instagram page.

"She dont joke around about fkn, so whats the tea?" another asked, seemingly in reference to Kail.

"Wonder when any of these 'parents' will grow up and stop playing mind games with eachother. It's getting pretty sad at this point," a third user chimed in.

Others were not so quick to jump to conclusions and pointed out that it's entirely possible for Kail and Devoin to have a friendship independent of Briana.

"She’s not being petty, they are friends???" one person commented.

"Lol she might like his shoes," another wrote.

To be fair, those are some pretty cool sneakers.

Kail and Devoin do appear to follow one another on Instagram, and it's entirely possible that Kail simply smashed that like button on a friend's pic.

But the timing makes the whole situation rather suspect.

A new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing, and it's been a doozy for Briana.

DeJesus revealed that she contracted an STD during a one-night stand with her other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez.

She learned that unfortunate fact after going and getting tested in front of an MTV camera crew.

Whatever embarrassment she might have felt was compounded shortly thereafter when Briana was rejected by OnlyFans for reasons that remain unclear.

Kail might have recognized an opportunity to kick her rival while she was down and seized it.

That may sound brutal, but Teen Mom feuds generally are.

MTV should probably just stop with the pretenses and start putting these moms in a boxing ring together.

If nothing else, it would allow the ladies an opportunity to vent some long pent-up aggression.