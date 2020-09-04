Kaia Gerber Thirst Traps Fans with Nude 19th Birthday Photoshoot

We can never get enough of gorgeous model Kaia Gerber effortlessly channel her mom.

This time, Cindy Crawford's daughter is celebrating her nineteenth birthday ... by wearing only her birthday suit.

Kaia Gerber was born on September 3, 2001.

We simultaneously feel old and also awkward, thinking about things that happened during her second week of life.

But Kaia is here to wash away those thoughts -- and all thoughts, including the ability to speak coherently -- with this stunning photo.

Is it still your birthday suit if you're wearing boots? And if those boots are thigh highs?

Regardless, this (tastefull censored for Instagram) nude photo was a spectacular way for Kaia to mark her nineteenth birthday.

"Nineteen," she simply captioned the outrageously gorgeous pic. We are, as folks on social media say, looking respectfully.

"Happy birthday to my not so little princess!" her mother, famous supermodel Cindy Crawford, writes as a tribute to her daughter.

She adds: "Wishing you health and happiness and the confidence to be the highest version of yourself."

"So proud of the woman you are becoming," Cindy's glowing message concludes.

The proud mother was not the only one to give Kaia a shoutout, and she captured and shared some of her birthday tributes in her Instagram Stories.

Heather Sage Blair posted the above photo to wish her a happy birthday.

Entertainingly, some publications described the above photo as the two "appearing to embrace." Well, they're not wrong!

Giselle Norman wrote "happy birthday, queen!" and "love ya!" in her own tribute.

Her accompanying photo was the two of them staring into each other's eyes. Truly mesmerizing.

Kaia not only shared the photo, but captioned it "G cuddles." Awww!

Hailey Baldwin also posted a black and white throwback photo of the two gorgeous, famous models.

"Happy birthday angel," the recent Bieber Bride gushed to her friend.

The two showered each other with heart emojis.

Cara Delevigne posted not one but two birthday shoutouts to Kaia.

In one, she referred to Kaia as her "solemate."

That is not a typo -- it is, in fact, a pun.

See, Kaia and Cara have matching "sole mate" tattoos.

These tattoos are on their respective feet.

It is a cute way of signifying their bond with an inside joke that can last them a lifetime.

In another tribute that Cara posted, Kaia is seen cupping her breasts to augment her cleavage in a dramatic pose.

Cara affectionately refers to her as her "partner in crime."

Kaia shared this one without commentary. Honestly, what more could she need?

Naomi Campbell, a model who needs no intruduction, also posted a sweet and considerably less horny tribute to Kaia on her very special birthday.

Uploading a selfie of the two of them together, she writes: "Blessings angel on your day" with red heart emojis. Kaia returned the red heart emojis when she shared the pic.

Naomi and Cindy were two of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s, which makes Kaia and Naomi practically family. Happy birthday, Kaia!