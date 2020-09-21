Justin Duggar Confirms Claire Spivey Courtship: When Will They Get Married?!?

Justin Duggar has gone ahead and turned a pair of rumors into one exciting reality:

Yes, he's met his new girlfriend, as evidenced below.

And, yes, his new girlfriend is named Claire Spivey.

The 17-year old filmed a TLC-sponsored video alongside Spivey on Monday, confirming to viewers that the pair are, indeed, courting.

How exciting, right?!?!?!?!?!?!?

“Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” Justin says in this footage.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one."

Claire's family has known Justin's very famous family for over two decades, before both halves of this couple were even born.

The future spouses met in the spring of 2019 and got to know each other when Justin spent some time in Texas with Claire's loved ones.

It didn't take long for Justin to know that Claire would eventually produce anywhere from one to approximately two dozen children for him: he says it took a mere week to know Spivey was his soulmate.

“God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her," explains Justin in this video. "And ever since then, I knew she was the one.

As for what has attracted these teenagers to each other?

Aside from orders by their parents that they absolutely must date, we presume?

"Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is," Spivey says. "But also his ability to have fun and see the best in people. I wanna be more like him everyday.

"Each and everyday I see more and more good in him."

Justin, for his part, had a bit more trouble elucidating exactly what has drawn him to Spivey.

There are just so many things, you guys!

"Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her," Justin says. "I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Duggar, for the record, is the 14th youngest of Jim Bob and Michelle; while Claire is the oldest of six kids.

According to this official TLC announcement, the couple enjoys reading the Bible and praying together, and both also love the outdoors. If they could, they would snowboard together every single day of the year.

Justin and Claire say they’re happy just being in one another’s company.

The latter likes to hang out in the shop while the fromer works on his truck... and Justin likes to be in the kitchen with Claire she cooks.

In the evenings? Give these kids a soda or some ice cream to share and they're thrilled!

As far as courting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin said they two have found creative ways to find “quality time” together, explaining:

“Even though we can’t go out to eat all the time or maybe go bowling or something, I think there’s other ways.”

Adds Claire:

“I’m really looking forward to the memories to come."

Those memories will start on the small screen, too.

You can see Justin and Claire share their courtship announcement Tuesday, Sept ember22 at 9/8c on the season finale of Counting On.

Or you can watch on the TLC GO app and on TLC.com.

Just as the Lord intended, you know?