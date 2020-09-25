Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey: We Know When They're Getting Engaged! Probably!

They only just announced they're courting.

Neither is yet old enough to legally purchase alcohol.

And yet... everyone is now dying to know when Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey will get engaged.

The 17-year old son of Jim Bob and Michelle announced just a few days ago that he's in a relationship with the 19-year old Spivey, a Texas native he met in the spring of 2019.

Justin has already introduced Claire to his famous family members, gushing and gushing over the teenager he's only been dating for a few weeks.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was The One," Justin said in a TLC-sponsored video.

Claire, for her part, sounds equally smitten.

"Words will never express the depth of my love and admiration for this amazing man!" she has written as her only Instagram post to date, adding of the 14th youngest Duggar child:

"He is the most tenderhearted person, and every moment spent with him is treasured.

"I’m so thankful for the man of God that he is. Whether we are in person, or long distance, he cherishes and loves me unconditionally.

"His example to me and all he meets, is unlike any other. I am the most blessed woman on earth to be in a relationship you. I’ll love you forever."

Wow. Forever, huh?

To be clear, Spivey and Duggar are not engegd -- YET.

Members of Justin's family, however, almost never go public with a courtship without eventually marrying that special someone, prior to settling down with him or her and then cranking out, like, a milliion babies.

When, therefore, should we expect an engagement announcement?

As we await another Duggar courtship confirmation, it's worth considering one thing:

Justin turns 18 years old on November 15.

In Arkansas, a minor is not allowed to legally get married, which means we may be about two months away from Justin proposing... once he's of age to actually tie the knot.

What would be the rush?

From the point of view of Justin's controlling parents, this would enable as much time as humanly possible for Justin and Claire to procreate.

From Justin's point of view, he's probably anxious to at least kiss the young woman he's already deemed to be The One, right?

"Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her," Justin said in the aforementioned video, sounding totally smitten and addding:

"I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Claire and Justin have been doing what they can to enjoy each other's company during this ongoing pandemic, often just hanging out and either cooking (her) or working on a truck (him).

“I’m really looking forward to the memories to come," Claire has said, hinting at an engagement, marriage and just an endless array of children and adding:

"I''m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

Many of Justin's relatives, meanwhile, have already given this couple its blessing.

"Justin and Claire, it’s been sweet to watch your friendship grow over the past year!

"The two of you bring out the best in each other — super excited for you both!" wrote Anna Duggar on Instagram this week.

Assuming these kids to get engaged in November, they'll probably get married in the summer of 2021 and have their first child exactly nine months later.

Congratulations all around! Already!