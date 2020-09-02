June Shannon: Goodbye Drugs, Hello More Liposuction!

Based on multiuple new reports, June Shannon is not headed to rehab again any time soon.

The often-troubled reality star has been sober for months.

However, according to a fresh Daily Mail article, June Shannon is headed to Beverly Hills...

... for another round of plastic surgery!

The aforementioned publication states that Shannon and her awful boyfriend, Geno Doak, are both preparing for a significant makeover.

The mother of four will allegedly get liposuction on her torso, a tummy tuck and also get new veneers.

Mama June, who rose to small screen fame as the parent of child beauty pageant contestant Alana "Honey Boo Boo," already underwent a drastic transformation back in 2017.

She lost over 100 pounds from a gastric bypass surgery, which was the basis for her WeTV spinoff, From Not to Hot.

However, the show later devolved into a tale of serious drug addiction, as Shannon admitted this past season to spending up to $2,500 per day on meth and crack cocaine with Doak.

The infamous parent was even arrested for possession back in March of 2019.

Along with all the personal problems related to this substance abuse -- such as having her youngest daughter move out -- all the progress June made on her body has now been lost.

She now reportedly weighs around 260 pounds.

The Daily Mail writes that Mama June is having her latest operation done by Dr. Michael K Obeng and her teeth done by cosmetic dentist Dr Tom Kalili.

Geno, who clocks in at 307 pounds, will be getting gastric sleeve surgery by Dr. Samuel Kashani in Beverly Hills and his top and bottom teeth done by Kalili as well.

How are they affording these surgeries?

By posing for tabloid pictures and giving the aforementioned doctors free publicity, it seems.

We speculate about this because June said on her reality show this spring that she and Geno had to liquidate all their finances.

"The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f-cking broke," she admitted on air months ago, adding:

"Because you know at that point, we was doing quite a bit - I mean, it was a couple ounces a day.

"I lost who I was for a while, I do believe that. I do believe that the person I wanted to kill is in the past. I hated that person I was."

Has she really turned a page, though?

Let's hope so.

"Hey guys, real quick I just wanted to jump on here," wrote June on Instagram in early August.

"I know my birthday isn't until Monday, but I want to share this six-month blinged out chip that my manager sent me for my birthday."

The polarizing starr then held up a six-month sobriety coin.

"It's probably the most thing I'm proud of because now me and Geno are over six months clean," Shannon continued.

"This is amazing, y'all. I'm so proud of this."

A clean and sober June Shannon? A clean and sober and newly-slimmed down June Shannon?

Sounds like fodder for yet another season of her terrible reality show, doesn't it?