Juan Pablo Galavis Shades Clare Crawley, Remains the Absolute Worst

Juan Pablo Galavis is here to remind everyone just how much he sucks.

The former Bachelor lead has spoken out on Twitter in response to a new Bachelorette promo that flashes back to Clare Crawley famously telling him off on air.

Earlier this week, ABC previewed Crawley's upcoming season of this beloved franchise by reminding viewers that she was once dumped by Juan Pablo toward the very end of his run as The Bachelor.

Clare, however, got the final say.

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” Clare told Juan Pablo after he allegedly told her on the show that he didn’t love her ... but loved “f—king” her.

“I want respect," she added back in the day, prompting ABC to build its promotional campaign for The Bachelorette Season 16 around this demand.

So, what did Galavis think of the teaser?

What did he think of producers flashing back to his confrontation with Clare as a way to build interest in her impending season?

"Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can't get OVER Juan..." he Tweeted in response.

"Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?

"PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE..."

This isn’t the first time that Juan Pablo has come for Crawley since ABC named her the Bachelorette in March.

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on [SIC] their 20s,” he Tweeted on March 14.

“I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

Fired back Clare at the time: “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness.”

A whole lot has changed for Clare since this March announcement, of course.

She reportedly flew to California to film her season, only to instantly fall in love with Dale Moss.

With her mind made up in regard to who she wants to marry, Clare saw no reason to continue filming.

According to various The Bachelorette spoilers, she and series producers therefore decided to pull the plug on her filming, with executives calling in Tayshia Adams to finish the season off.

By all accounts, Season 16 will subsequently be split in two.

We'll be privy to Clare's brief journey for love -- and then to Adams choosing between her own set of suitors.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," a source told E! News in August.

"Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

As for Juan Pablo?

He chose Nikki Ferrell on his season finale, but never proposed. The two then split a few months later.

“Every once in a while, I think of what could have been if I chose her instead of Nikki, but that’s life,” Galavis told Life & Style in March, adding:

“You put your heart out there hoping to find The One and the reality is sometimes it just doesn’t work out and people get hurt.”

Maybe because you're a very rude person?

Just a theory.

Clare, meanwhile, debuts as The Bachelorette on ABC at 8/7c on Tuesday, October 13.

Will you be tuning in?