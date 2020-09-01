Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss: Do the Duggar Women Have a Fitness Secret?!

It's only been one week since Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed her second child, but the proud mother is already out and about and showing off her newest bundle of joy (no pun intended).

Of course, fans are thrilled to get their first glimpses of baby Evelyn Mae, but they're equally taken by the fact that Joy does not look like someone who just gave birth a few days ago.

Earlier this week, Joy posted the above photo to her Instagram page.

“First time to the family farm and I think she loves it as much as I do,” she captioned the pic, which was apparently taken on Sunday, August 30.

“Anytime we go outside she just relaxes and takes it all in. #EvelynMaeForsyth.”

There's a lot going on in this post.

Evelyn's first visit to the sacred ground that is the Forsyth farm, as well as that adorable revelation about her temperament.

But many commenters chose to skip over the more obvious highlights and instead comment on Joy's physique.

“How did you just have a baby?! You look amazing!” longtime Duggar family friend Carlin Bates remarked, as reported by In Touch.

It is rather remarkable that Joy has managed to snap back to her pre-baby form in just a matter of days.

Of course, as many fans have pointed out, this is a strangely common phenomenon among the Duggar women.

It doesn't hurt that they tend to have kids when they're very, very young.

(Joy-Anna first got pregnant on her honeymoon when she was just 19 years old.)

But they also tend to have a lot of children.

And they seem to have no problem "bouncing back," so to speak, even after delivering several young ones within the span of just a few years.

It's enough to make fans wonder if the Duggars -- or the fertility cult with which they're affiliated -- have some sort of diet/fitness plan that allows women to recover from pregnancies with alarming speed.

That's probably a bit of stretch.

We know that it isn't the Duggars' diet that's got them shedding the pounds with such apparent ease.

After all, this is a family whose members boast about their dense caloric intake and their indulgence in fatty, salty, carby meals such as tater-tot casserole.

And it's not as if the Duggar women are the type to leave the kid with a sitter -- or even with the dad, for that matter -- while they hit the gym.

No, in all likelihood, it's a simple matter of genetics.

In fact we doubt Joy's physique is on her mind at all these days.

It's far more likely that she's focused solely on the newest addition to her young family:

“To say my heart is full is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram on the day of Evelyn's birth.

“We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs, 5 oz and is 19.5 inches long!" she added.

"She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

Clearly, Joy is of the opinion that if you focus on what makes you happy, health will follow. We couldn't agree more.