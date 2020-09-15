Joy-Anna Duggar is a Pool of Beautiful Tears in Brand New Birth Photos

Joy-Anna Duggar is giving followers an inside look at the miracle of child birth.

First, as previously posted, the reality star shared a rather graphic video of herself in the delivery room, preparing to welcoome daughter Evelyn.

"The doctor broke my water, and instantly I started having contractions, two to four minutes apart," Joy explained in this footage, adding that she was happy to break from family tradition to give birth in a hospital.

And she summed up why with a single word?

Epidurals.

Still, the pain got so bad at one point during the process that Joy claimed she wouldn't be welcoming any more children into the world. Not ever again.

"Babe, we're not having another kid," she jokingly (we assume) tells husband Austin Forsyth in the revealing video.

Now, a short time after taking fans into her delivery room on camera, Joy-Anna has posted a trio of new photos from the same location.

"Leading up to Evelyn’s birth, this is the moment I was looking forward to the most, holding her in my arms for the first time," wrote Duggar as a caption to the photos above and single one below.

She added:

"In the end, it didn’t matter how she got here, as long as mom and baby we’re healthy!"

One of the first comments on the post came from Anna Duggar, a mother of six herself.

"Such a sweet birth!" wrote Josh's poor wife. "Thanks for sharing."

Joy-Anna and Austin also share son Gideon who they welcomed in 2017, three years before having their first daughter on August 21.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," said Duggar in her first statement after becoming a mother for the second time.

"We have been dreaming of this day... We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

This pregnancy and subsequent birth was extra special for the couple because they sufferred a miscarriage in 2019.

"This pregnancy has been harder, I think, for me just because after the miscarriage, having those fears of 'What if this happens again?' Or what if something's wrong?'" Joy-Anna admitted on an episode of TLC's Counting On this year.

She did add, however:

"It's been very comforting at the same time because I have a very good doctor and just knowing that we have to trust the Lord."

As for how she and Austin arrived at the name Evelyn?

"I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant!" Joy-Anna explained in on Instagram upon making the reveal.

"We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on 'Evy Mae' and we think it fits her perfectly!"

It sure does!

We continue to send our very best wishes to Joy-Anna and Austin and their immediate family. Congratulations, everyone!