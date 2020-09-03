Jordyn Woods: I'll Always Look Better Than Kylie In a Bikini!

Well, the summer of 2020 is almost at an end, and while it was undeniably a weird one, let's take a moment and focus on what we enjoyed most about these past few months,

Hmm ... to be honest, there's not a whole lot coming to mind, so let's just debate which celebs posted the best bikini pics instead.

Obviously, if any one famous figure dominated the summer, it was Kylie Jenner.

Kylie's quarantine content got her Instagram followers through some hard times -- and yes, we meant that as in difficult times; get your mind out of the gutter!

We saw Kylie twerk in a bikini and lounge poolside with her BFFs.

We marveled as she showed off her $36 million mansion and ...engaged in various other activities while wearing a bikini.

All-in-all, it was a glorious time, and we're thankful that Kylie lives in a hot climate so that she can continue rocking skimpy attire in enviable surroundings for at least a few more weeks.

But Instagram is a lot like Game of Thrones -- no one wants to see one queen dominate forever, and when the whole thing comes to an end, it'll probably be wildly disappointing.

And so, Kylie's number one rival has re-entered the scene with the goal of claiming the Bikini Throne for herself.

"Hello September, please be good to us," Jordyn Woods captioned the photo above.

"@mattecollection #mattecollection #ad," she added, confirming that she is indeed still raking in the bucks from sponsored content deals.

Obviously, Jordyn's 11.6 million followers were floored by the pic, and the comments were wildly complimentary.

"You're so beautiful its unreal," one commenter remarked.

"You continue to be good to us," another chimed in.

Others evaluated the pic in terms of Jordyn's relationship to an unnamed rival -- and they probably had Kylie in mind.

"Girl your [sic] on top," one follower wrote.

Maybe Jordyn posts without a second thought to how her followers might liken her posts -- but probably not.

As you may recall, Woods was cast out of the Kar-Jenner clan's inner circle last year through no fault of her own.

Jordyn slept with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Not exactly the most loyal move, but since Tristan appears to have been fully forgiven -- in fact, he's back together with Khloe these days -- which means Jordyn should probably be given a second chance.

Her relationship with Kylie was much more than a friendship -- it was a business partnership.

Being besties with the world's youngest self-made billionaire can be quite a lucrative gig if you play your cards right, and Jordyn knew how to work every angle.

We hope at the very least, Kylie hit her with former BFF with a healthy severance package.

Whatever the case, threats to Kylie's social media supremacy are sure to keep coming.

Just yesterday, Instagram oglers were locked in a bitter Kylie vs. Selena Gomez debate.

Kylie has the kind of money that would allow her to retire at age 23 if she so desires, but the Kar-Jenners didn't get to where they are by contenting themselves with second-best.

We expect Kylie will respond to this latest challenge with yet another epic bikini selfie.

Of course, she would probably continue posting pics of herself in a bikini regardless of what else was happening in the world.

It's the Kar-Jenner way -- and for that, we thank them.