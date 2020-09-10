Jon Gosselin Under Investigation for Alleged Assault of Son

Jon Gosselin has been accused of physically assaulting his 16-year-old son Collin, prompting an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania.

Just a few days ago, Collin detailed some very troubling allegations on Instagram, prior to quickly deleting his social media post.

"My dad is a liar," the teenager wrote at the time.

"Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.

"He is a liar."

Simply horrifying stuff, if true.

In response, multiple outlets have now confirmed that the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has notified Collin's mom, Kate Gosselin, of an open investigation into this allegedlly violent incident.

People Magazine says that it has viewed the report and it states that the allegation is of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching."

The report does not name Jon as the perpetrator of the abuse, but the phrasing above is consistent with Collin's accusation last week on Instagram that his father "beat" him.

Collin was sent away to a special needs facility many years ago.

He then reportedly sent a letter to his father, urging Jon to come rescue him and accusing his famous mother, Kate Gosselin, of abuse.

In late 2018, Jon won temporary custody of Collin after Kate failed to show up at a court hearing.

Ever since, Collin and sister Hannah have been living with Jon, who has admitted on numerous occasions that he has no contact with his other six kids.

Kate, meanwhile, has remained very quiet for well over a year now, saying very little in response to her ex-husband's many barbs and insults.

But she spoke to People about this allegations, and was understandably irate over what may have transpired.

"You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child.

"I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children," she told the publication.

"There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period."

Kate added, with emphasis:

"I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Kate and Jon welcomed Collin and his sextuplet siblings -- Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Hannah -- in 2004, joining now-19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara.

Earlier this week, Collin posted that he “got a new cut and I’m doing better than ever. Life is too great to not enjoy! #livelikeitsyourlastday."

According to a People insider, though, he and his father got into it while riding together in a car.

"Collin got furious and was screaming and swearing.

"When they got home, he was still screaming and cursing and he went into the garage and got ... a big heavy bottle of liquid -- and hurled it at Jon’s car, denting it," this source claims to this outlet.

"Jon got out of the car enraged, put him in a headlock, punched him square in the nose, and when Collin fell to the ground, then he kicked him in the ribs."

This same source says that Jon proceeded to call the police, who arrived to the scene a short time later.

Kate says this development “makes me sick to my stomach," adding to People:

"I do not want this buried, swept under the rug or minimized. As a mother, I am not going to sit quietly and idly by while my child, any of my children, is assaulted by anyone, let alone their own father.

"I am spotlighting this, and I will keep shouting about it, in the hopes that the authorities and the courts will finally do the right thing. Do not return my child to an abuser’s home.

"Jon needs to be charged with a crime. If this were your child, would you feel okay with having it swept under the rug?"