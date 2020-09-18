Jon Gosselin Rips Kate a New One: Bish, Shut Yer Yap and Know Your Role!

Jon Gosselin would very much like his ex-wife to stop calling him an awful, terrible, violent and abusive person.

But he may not be getting his wish granted any time soon.

Several days ago, news broke that Jon was under investigation by authorities in Pennsylvania for allegedly assaulting his 16-year old son, Collin.

In the time since, we've learned that no charges will be brought against Jon and that the investigation was brought on my the police responding to a call from Collin back on September 2.

The teenager alleged on that date that his dad had hurled him too the ground and kicked him repeatedly after the two had returned home and gotten into some sort of argument in their garage.

Collin detailed this abuse and trashed his dad as a "liar" via an Instagram post he quickly deleted just over two weeks ago.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Jon explained that a verbal fight did break out between himself and his child, but that he only laid hands on Collin to restrain him.

"It's not true, I would never hit Collin, ever. I love him with all my heart," Jon told this publication last Friday.

"I really didn't want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin's sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself," Jon added, referencing the mother of his eight kids and adding:

"I love my son and I would never hurt him."

Despite Jon's self-defense, and despite daughter Hannah reportedly having witnessed the altercation between her father and brother and backing up her dad's accoount of events... Kate Gosselin has been on the attack this week.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People Magazine in response to this incident.

She strongly believes that Jon assaulted Collin, based on what she's heard and read about this month's incident.

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but," Kate said. "I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Jon agrees.

He also thinks enough is enough -- but he's referring to something else entirely when saying this to Entertainment Tonight.

"Kate, the message to you is to stop," Jon told ET yesterday, adding his ex as follows:

"Unless you don't want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You're ruining that."

Jon and Kate are parents to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin.

The family shot to reality TV stardom in 2007 with their TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Over the past two years or so, Collin and Hannah have been living with their dad -- who has no contact with their six sibliings -- while Kate has custody of the other children.

Jon and Kate clashed for years after their 2009 divorce, although there was a pretty long hiatus in the ugly back-and-forth... until now.

"It's not about me," Jon continued to ET, citing the former couple's plethora of sons and daughters and stating:

"It's about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred."

For his part, Jon has often accused Kate of mentally abusing Collin and even giving him PTSD for sending him to a special needs facility back when he was 13 years old.

"I'm in the public eye. I have been investigated many times," she said in 2016 during an appearance on Good Morning America. "It's always unfounded, obviously."