Jon Gosselin Accused of Physically Abusing Son Collin: Insane Details

Jon Gosselin has been accused of of assaulting his 16-year old son, Collin.

And the person who made this very troubling allegation?

Collin himself.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday morning, Collin wrote "my dad is a liar," adding in horrible detail:

"Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding."

WHOA, right? YIKES.

"He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar," the teenager added.

As we cited above, the message has been erased and no one in the Gosselin family has yet addressed it.

Collin and his sister, Hannah, however, are the only two of Jon's kids who reside with him.

The other six children live with Jon's ex and former reality show co-star, Kate; and she has not spoken out on this disturbing charge yet, either.

Collin, of course, we sent off to live at a facility for kids with special needs many years ago.

Little was known at the time about Collin's condition or why he was shipped away, with Kate remaining mostly quiet about her son and Jon not involved in his life in any way.

In 2018, however, Jon made his move.

He took Collin out of this facility and won temporary custody of the child after Kate failed to show up for a coourt hearing.

Numerous times in the ensuing many months, Jon has lashed out at his ex-wife, alleging that Kate abused Collin with the way she treated him.

“I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story,” Jon said in September 2019, adding:

“And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.”

The father of eight also said Collin accused Kate of abuse to a mandated reporter several times.

Jon said he eventually received a letter from his son that was smuggled out of the facility by the child’s roommate asking his dad for help.

Begging, really.

“She was abusive to me after I left your house,” Collin reportedly wrote in a letter The Daily Mail obtained.

“I’m counting on you to get me out of here … Please come FAST. I love you, help me, BYE.”

In a sit-down with Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show, Jon slammed his ex for letting time in the spotlight get into her head.

"Fame's different only because fame … things are given to you. You're held to a higher standard. You're put on a pedestal … the attention, it’s almost like a drug," he said.

"Like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just … it feeds and feeds and feeds."

Jon also said during this interview that he had to "reparent" Hannah and Collin, hurling haymakers at Kate in the process.

"A lot of stuff happened, abuse wise, mental, physical. Even though they are 15, they might [behave like they're] 12," he said.

"The mental abuse, the alienation, just the put-downs … Isolation is a huge one," he added, clearly referring there to what happened to Collin.

Jon continued to pile on Kate on a number of other occasions as well.

“I think Kate has really poisoned my children’s minds against me,” he once said.

“She’s put stuff in their minds about my personality. I never cheated on my wife, I’m not a monster, I love my children more than anything …

"I want the family unit together, I even want to co-parent … but my kids have suffered so much. Who’s going to defend them?”

It's been hard over the years not to take sides when Collin accuses Kate of being a terrible parent or vice versa.

And, to be clear, we can't say right now whether Collin's allegations of abuse against his dad are true or not.

We can say, however, that these poor kids all deserve better.

Let's all hope they come out of the mess created by their parents in one happy and healthy piece.