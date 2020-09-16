Jill Duggar: I Don't Care What Jim Bob Says! I'm Gonna Keep Drinking!

Last week, Jill Duggar drank a piña colada during a date with her husband, Derick Dillard.

She didn't punch a waiter, or get a DUI, and as far as we know, she called it a night after just one cocktail.

But Jill's Instagram followers were shocked by her boozy indulgence, nonetheless.

The reason for their reaction is that the consumption of alcohol is strictly forbidden in Jill's family.

So Jill's decision to not only imbibe, but to post the evidence of her night out on Instagram constituted a shocking act of rebellion against her famously overbearing parents.

To the shock of many Duggar fans -- and the chagrin of quite a few -- Jill didn't later clarify that the beverage in question was as virginal as an unwed fundamentalist.

In fact, she doubled down by trolling those who criticized her for having one drink during a night out with her husband.

Now, Jill is addressing the controversy in a more serious fashion with an in-depth interview in which she acknowledges that the rest of her family remains staunchly opposed to booze -- and makes it clear that she doesn't really give a damn what they think.

“We have boundaries,” Jill tells People magazine.

“In our faith, we believe like we're not supposed to get drunk. So, with drinking, it's not like we're just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something," she adds.

"Our kids are pretty young right now, but I think it's good for them to see a healthy balance.”

Jill goes on to acknowledge that her decision to imbibe is likely to create some controversy within her family:

“Growing up, the whole idea of drinking was not encouraged,” Jill says.

“I know my parents would not be happy with it, and I know that my siblings, some more than others, would probably have an issue with it.

"Other ones would probably be like, 'Whatever's good for y’all, that's fine. Live your life.' So far nobody's said anything to us about it.”

Believe it or not, Jill received quite a bit of criticism when it was first revealed that she enjoys the occasional adult beverage in social situations.

“She has a platform she uses on a daily basis to talk about Jesus and she can cause others to think He’s OK with you going out drinking and still being a Christian,” one follower commented.

“So disappointed…deep down you know God doesn’t want this,” another added.

“Then you’re gonna turn around and talk about God to everyone tomorrow!”

Jill shrugged the criticism off but acknowledged it in humorous fashion with her caption for the pic above:

"Morning coffee date with my hubby @derickdillard (& Sam tagging along too)," she wrote

"Oh, and since it seems y’all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk," Jill added.

Those who have been following Jill's story for the past few years shouldn't be too shocked by the fact that she's not overly concerned by her parents' disapproval of alcohol.

For starters, Derick Dillard, has been feuding with Jim Bob Duggar for several months, and the situation has reportedly gotten so bad that the two families are no longer on speaking terms.

On top of that, Derick has gone on the record as believing that moderate drinking is not an inherently sinful activity.

“We don’t believe the Bible teaches that drinking is a sin,” Derick once told a fan who asked about his stance on alcohol.

“However, it does warn against/ condemn other aspects of alcohol.”

In her interview with People, Jill makes it clear that her decision to start drinking was not made lightly, and thus far, she has experienced no negative consequences:

“I think we've grown a lot as a couple, and I’m okay with people not being okay with it," she tells the magazine.

"Sometimes it's a good thing. I'm very much a people pleaser, so not doing something because I was afraid of what other people would think. Or keeping my opinion quiet because I don't want to have to worry about conflict" Jill adds.

“The journey that we've been on as a couple, we’re being better about having boundaries and our own family life," the mother of two continues, in an apparent reference to her feud with her parents.

"We're okay with letting people see more of our life, and our journey. Just being at a healthier place and realizing that it's okay to be transparent. It's been really good."

As for the criticism from her family that was so widely anticipated by fans -- well, apparently it has yet to materialize:

“So far nobody’s said anything to us about it,” Jill tells People.

Let's hope it stays that way.