Jihoon Lee: Deavan Threatened to Kill Herself if She Stayed in Korea!

Jihoon Lee has posted a lengthy rant blasting Deavan Clegg and denying rumors of abuse.

He claims that Deavan threatened to kill herself if she was not able to leave Korea with the kids.

Deavan has said very little with regard to her breakup from Jihoon, vaguely posting this summer that she and Drascilla were emotionally healing.

We know that things got bad earlier this year, and that Deavan, Drascilla, and Taeyang returned home to Utah without Jihoon. Reports say that the breakup involved allegations of abuse.

This week, Jihoon uploaded a 13-post rant to his Instagram Stories, responding less to Deavan's public words and more to messages and questions from 90 Day Fiance fans.

Jihoon's version of how their breakup went is downright alarming.

"While I was at work," he recalls, "I suddenly got a call from Deavan."

"She said she would kill herself if I didn't let her leave for America with my son," Jihoon accuses.

"So," Jihoon continues, "while I was working, I headed home to comfort Deavan."

"The next day," he says, "I scratched my card and sent Deavan to America."

He also adds that his parents had offered to watch after Drascilla and Taeyang if Deavan went to the US without them, but Deavan brought them with her.

"I was fired from my job," Jihoon reports. "I was getting a salary of 4 to 5 million won."

That is a decent middle-class salary, making some where from $3.5k to a little over $4k -- presumably per month.

It sounds like he is saying that his having to leave work abruptly after Deavan's call caused him to be fired.

Jihoon says that it was not long after Deavan threatened to kill herself (or perhaps feared that she would become suicidal -- much can be lost in translation) that she claimed that he abused Drascilla.

If she has made this claim, she has not done so publicly.

Deavan then "demanded a breakup," Jihoon recalls.

"A month later," Jihoon writes dramatically, "another man was imitating Taeyang's father."

He is clearly referring to how Deavan started dating again over the summer, months after returning to the US.

Her new boyfriend is an actor named Topher Park, who is also of Korean heritage.

Now, Jihoon's rant also says many things, including that Drascilla later stated that he had done nothing wrong.

He describes an incident in which he pulled Drascilla's hair to prove a point. He describes another instance in which his mother yelled at Drascilla as a result of their communication barrier.

Neither of those things should happen, but it's unclear if either were the source of the alleged accusations of abuse.

On Wednesday, September 30, Deavan took to Instagram to officially respond to Jihoon-'s rant -- but she chose her words carefully.

"As for the claims made yesterday," she begins, "my lawyer has consulted me to not speak on it publicly."

(She means that, upon consultation with her attorney, she has been advised to not speak on it publicly -- good advice for almost anyone in any kind of legal battle)

"I do apologize," Deavan expresses. "Once everything is over, the truth will come out."

"As for right now," she adds, "I will continue with court."

"All I will say is I am saddened by what was stated," Deavan concludes, "and the true one hurting is Drascilla."