Jenelle Evans: Getting Her Own Show on TLC?!

It's been well over a year now since Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Do you miss her?!

In a way, you probably do, right?

After all, there's no denying that she was entertaining in that special way that only seriously trashy reality TV stars can be.

Remember when that guy cut her off in traffic and she thought it would be a good idea to follow the guy to his house and pull a gun on him while her son was in the car?

Or when she had that whole storyline about her health problems and read that long list of symptoms that included "spidey senses" and "seeing molecules"?

Or, to throw it all the way back to the first season of the show, when she said that it was fine to party all night because her newborn baby would be sleeping the whole time anyway?

All of these are good examples of why Jenelle is a bad and very ridiculous person, but they're also examples of why she was reality show gold.

But sometimes, every once in a great long while, such a star manages to cross a line -- they do something so awful that even the people who produce these shows are like "you know what, we can't deal with this anymore."

That happened to Jenelle last year after her husband, David Eason, brutally killed her dog, an act which prompted a police investigation, the emergency removal of all the children from their home, and a very solid amount of outrage from the public.

And ever since then, she's just been sort of floating in the breeze.

She's been trying her hand and social media sponsorships, though she does tend to lose most of those when the companies find out about how awful she is.

She launched that cosmetics company, but that just consisted of a moldy eyebrow kit that pretty much no one wanted.

She's also been trying to make a YouTube career happen -- she's posted a few Q&As this year, and for the past month or so she's been posting a weekly series called "I Have Something to Say."

In this series, she's been opening up about last year's big incident, giving her side of the story with the angle that CPS is essentially a hate organization who kidnapped her children from her, the greatest mother in the history of mothers.

It's been a trip, to say the least.

And according to something she revealed on Twitter this morning, things may be getting even weirder.

In a tweet directed to nobody (but obviously meant for someone), she wrote "AND YES, I will keep reporting your videos until they are taken down."

"My videos on @YouTube are licensed by a company and are going to appear on TV very soon," she continued.

"I'll sit here all day and do it. Have cast members helping me as well from TLC."

There's a lot to unpack there, so let's just get right to it -- although she didn't tag her here, Jenelle's tweet is directed towards a YouTuber named Katie Joy, AKA Without a Crystal Ball.

Katie has been recapping Jenelle's new series, and Jenelle has been trying to get those videos taken down on the grounds that they violate the site's copyright policies, even though they very obviously do not.

But what's all this about that dumb series coming to television?

And what does TLC have to do with it?

Lots of her followers thought that she was trying to hint that TLC is going to be working with her, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

It looks like she's just got some pals who happen to have been on TLC shows -- we know she's been friendly with Ashley Martson of 90 Day Fiance fame, for example.

In an email that she wrote to YouTube and that Katie shared in a video about this whole mess, Jenelle claimed that all of the videos from her docuseries are copyrighted by "a VYRE network."

She threatened legal action if the videos weren't removed, but YouTube refused to take Katie's videos down because they don't violate their terms.

And about the "VYRE network," we've never heard of it before but according to their website, it's "home to a global digital distribution multi-platform service that licenses, live streams and produces a vast catalog of exclusive content for streaming entertainment."

Sure, sounds legit.

Look, all of this is very, very silly.

Why would Jenelle's dumb CPS series be on TV if it's already been on YouTube? And what TLC cast members are helping her?

Does she know that making too many false copyright claims will get her own account removed?

Doesn't she have a whole gaggle of kids to take care of instead of sitting there "all day" being petty?

We sure would hate to be a fly on the wall at the Eason swamp today, that's for sure.