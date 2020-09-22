Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright: Expecting First Child!!!

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has suddenly become the Duggars.

We have Lala Kent, who is expecting her first child with fiance Randall Emmett.

We have Stassi Schroeder, who is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark.

And now we have Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright... who are expecting their first child together!

The couple, who got married in her native Kentucky in June of 2019, announced the huge baby news Monday on Instagram.

Holding up numerous sonograms in the images she posted on her social media, page, Cartwright is all smiles while she and Taylor cradle her baby bump.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝," Cartwright captioned the revealing message.

The son or daughter is due in April.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" the mom-to-be tells People Magazine.

"I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!!

"Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

For his part, Taylor also published the three pictures above and wrote as his own caption:

“Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad..."

Jax also lost his dad to cancer in 2017, and told People that he's inspired to put into practice the lessons taught to him by his father.

Explained the veteran Bravo personality:

"I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for.

"I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions.

"My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

Cartwright and Taylor’s life-altering reveal comes three months after the twosome celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Once they shared their sonogram photos, stars from Vanderpump Rules began wishing them well and gushing about the couple.

“I am SO HAPPPYYYY,” Kristen Doute wrote on Cartwright’s post.

“Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!” said Stassi. “Love you guys so so so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Brittany, meanwhile, is 11 weeks along and says she and her husband do plan on finding out the gender of their baby.

She also thinks it's pretty cool that Stassi and Lala are in the same situation.

"I am so happy we are going through this together especially with my family so far away. They have known since the day I took my pregnancy test and we all are just so excited for the play dates and our babies having built-in besties!" Cartwright explains to People.

"Lala and I are due only eight days apart. When she told me she was expecting, I was already pregnant and didn't even know yet!

"We are all so happy for each other and we can't wait for this next chapter of our lives!"

In conclusion, Brittany says she isn't feeling perfect -- but it's all so worthwhile!

"I am getting loads of morning sickness and feeling pretty tired but overall, I feel great and I am already so in love with this little baby!

"Hearing the heartbeat made my heart melt.

"I haven't noticed any particular cravings, everything is just yummy!"