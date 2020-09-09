Jana Duggar: SPOTTED on Secret Date?! Being Courted By Lawson Bates?!

Is Jana Duggar still single?

It's a question that seems to be constantly on the minds of some Duggar fans, and we suppose there's good reason for that.

After all, Jana is 30; she's still living at home, and as far as anyone knows, she's still unattached.

This is virtually unheard of in the Duggars world, as the daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle were taught from a young age that procreation is a woman's primary objective in life.

So we guess it's not surprising that fans are forever trying to pair Jana up with various fundamentalist Prince Charmings, like they're playing some sort of fertility cult version of the Mystery Date game.

Foe years now, the primary object of Jana's imaginary affection has been Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates.

Some fans are convinced that Lawson and Jana are secretly courting, which is interesting, as there doesn't seem to be any real evidence to support that hypothesis.

The latest "clues" come to us courtesy of Jana's Instagram page, which is the primary source of fake news about her relationship status.

It's not that Jana posts misleading information; it's just that her followers are so desperate for a relationship announcement that they read way too much into everything she posts, and then they start rumors based on their ridiculous conclusions.

The latest "evidence" that Jana and Lawson are courting comes to us courtesy of a post that ostensibly has nothing to do with Lawson at all!

It seems over the long holiday weekend, Jana made a trip to Branson, Missouri to spend some time at the Silver Dollar City amusement park.

She was joined by her brother, James Duggar, her sister-in-law Abbie Burnett, and her best friend, Laura DeMasie.

Now, it would make sense if this excursion led to another round of rumors that Jana and Laura are dating.

Those reports -- though probably bogus -- have been around for years, and it would make sense that they would want to spend time together far away from Jim Bob, but with a couple "chaperones" on hand to quell any speculation.

But for some reason, Jana's followers advanced a theory that Lawson tagged along on the trip, but remained out of photos.

Seems like a bit of a stretch, but apparently this outlandish theory was inspired by Jana's most controversial post of the year.

You may remember when she poked fun at her single status with the photo below.

Lawson commented in jocular fashion writing:

“Post objective / instruction unclear: pls explain further,."

For some reason, this comment, which was obviously not meant to be taken seriously, sent fans into an absolute tizzy.

“Are they a thing, I’m late to the party?” wrote one fan.

“Anyone else here think Lawson and Jana should be married?” another chimed in.

“I’m in agreement with everyone above,” a third commenter chimed in.

“Looks like Lawson needs to be first in line and get this courtship rolling. Ineed, they would be perfect for each other.”

Others echoed the sentiment, writing:

“Step right up there Lawson" and “You guys would make the most perfect couple.”

Jana has commented on these rumors in the past, and she shut them down in abrupt fashion, stating simply:

“No, we’re not a thing.”

We're inclined to believe Jana in this case.

For starters, there's no real reason to believe that she's courting Lawson.

On top of that, if she were involved in a romantic relationship with a man, she would probably be shouting it from rooftops, so as to finally quash those rumors that she's romantically involved with Laura.

It might be a result of her parents' bigoted views on homosexuality, but for whatever reason, Jana is not a fan of such talk.