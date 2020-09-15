Jana Duggar Responds to Dire Dating Circumstances: I'll Take Anyone at This Point!

Jana Duggar is single.

And, you guys, she is SO ready to mingle.

With almost anybody at this juncture.

We're mostly kidding, of course, but Jana opens up on this week's new episode of Counting On and admits that she's greatly loosened the requirements she formerly had in place for a partner.

"I used to be a little more strict," Duggar says in a sneak peek shared by People Magazine.

"I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did.

"So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one."

One can quickly and easily see the sad mindset at work here, the sort of view of the world instilled in Jana by her conservative and controlling parents.

Why couldn't a man move to Arkansas to be with Jana?

Why must she assume that she'd be the one following her husband around?

The answer, of course, is that all Duggar women are raised to believe they are subservient to men and that they're only real purpose on earth is to procreate.

For Jana, eight of her 18 siblings are already married.

At the relatively ancient age of 30, Duggar has claimed for years now that she's content being single.

However, she admits she frequently gets questions about why she hasn't found The One just yet. Heck, she's barely even ever courted!

In the clip posted online this morning, she gets her hair done with a friend and the two talk about her love life.

"Most of my siblings have gotten married really young," she says. "Some people are like, 'Are you picky?' I'm like, 'I don't think so.'"

In response, the friend chimes in and remarks, "Or they're like, 'What's wrong with you? Why are you still single?'"

"Yes!" Jana jokes back, "And then I think wait... 'Oh my, is there?'"

She concludes this topic of discussion by emphasizing again that she's very willing to relocate.

"When he comes, he doesn't have to stay in Arkansas," she says on the episode. "It's just that I've got to love you so much that I will go with you."

It's nice at at least see Jana acknowledge that truly being in love is important to her.

We're glad to hear she isn't gonna settle.

The only question fans have these days, meanwhile, is this:

Might Jana be in love with Lawson Bates?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?