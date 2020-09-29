Jana Duggar: I Love Jesus... and Only Jesus!

Jana Duggar wants everyone to know that she's in love.

Totally, completely and fully in love.

But don't get too excited just yet. It may not be what you think... or who you think, perhaps we should say.

The 30-year old is part of a family that tries to marry off its women as early as possible -- and yet she remains surprisingly single, despite being open these days to dating almost anyone.

Amid chatter that maybe she's finally found a man to court (Lawson Bates, some are hoping?), Jana took to Instagram this week and made something clear:

There's only one person in her heart these days.

And He won't be knocking on her door any time soon.

Quoting song lyrics on her official social media page, Jana wrote the following:

What gift of grace is Jesus my redeemer/There is no more for heaven now to give/He is my joy, my righteousness, and freedom/My steadfast love, my deep and boundless peace.

To this I hold, my hope is only Jesus/For my life is wholly bound to His/Oh how strange and divine, I can sing: all is mine/Yet not I, but through Christ in me.

The night is dark but I am not forsaken/For by my side, the Saviour He will stay/I labour on in weakness and rejoicing/For in my need, His power is displayed.

These lyrics are from CityAlight’s "Yet Not I But Through Christ in Me," and they are beautiful.

To this I hold, my Shepherd will defend me/Through the deepest valley He will lead/Oh the night has been won, and I shall overcome/Yet not I, but through Christ in me.

No fate I dread, I know I am forgiven/The future sure, the price it has been paid/For Jesus bled and suffered for my pardon/And He was raised to overthrow the grave.

To this I hold, my sin has been defeated/Jesus now and ever is my plea/Oh the chains are released, I can sing: I am free/Yet not I, but through Christ in me.

Jana wrote these words as a caption to a photo of herr gardening.

With every breath I long to follow Jesus/For He has said that He will bring me home/And day by day I know He will renew me/Until I stand with joy before the throne.

To this I hold, my hope is only Jesus/All the glory evermore to Him/When the race is complete, still my lips shall repeat/Yet not I, but through Christ in me.

What prompted Jana to pass these lyrics along?

We can't say for certain.

But it certainly seems as if Duggar wanted to reaffirm her committment to a higher power, maybe in order to combat the aforementioned dating rumors.

As for whether Jana will ever settle down? We obviously don't know.

But her brother has found someone who looks a lot like her, which is really just kind of weird, we guess.