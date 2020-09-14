Jacob Roloff: Don't Follow My Brother! He's a Wildfire Conspiracy Theorist!

Remember when we recently wrote that Audrey Roloff was making an effort to end the feud with in-laws?

That may still very well be the case.

But a new, explosive and potentially dangerous feud has actually broken out between Audrey's husband and her brother-in-law... and actual lives may hang in the balance.

The back-and-forth between Jacob and Jeremy centers around an ongoing disaster in Oregon, the family's native state.

As of this writing, wildfires have burned through over one million acres of land in the area, leaving seven confirmed dead and dozens unaccounted for, while also creating hazardous breathing conditions for all residents.

On his Instagram Stories page, Jeremy alerted followers to the rumor that many of these fires have been started by arsonists.

This is a view that isn't supported by a ton of evidence, and which contradicts the science behind climate change and how environmental factors are truly to blame for the ongoing catastrophe.

"Some of fires in Oregon are arson. Makes me sick. If you see suspicious activity confront them!" wrote Jeremy online, along with a police department Tweet.

In and of itself, this statement isn't especially controversial.

But Jeremy then doubled down after garnering some backlash for basically ignoring the climate change aspect behind the wildfire outbreak, writing that we're at "spiritual war."

"How is even this [arson] being considered a conspiracy?" asked Jeremy.

"Truth is truly under attack. This is a spiritual war and every person alive needs to be begging God for discernment and vision.

"The age of information is prove to supply us with nothing but confusion . Every issue has 'facts' on both sides. It's nauseating."

Jeremy wasn't done, either.

He continued to seemingly categorize himself as a Climate Change Skeptic, stating that even "reputable sources" have an "agenda" and sounding sort of like a kook.

"I think it's super dangerous to write off dozens of eye witness accounts, including some first responders as 'conspiracy theory' because a whole 'several' have been investigated and to be false," he wrote.

"Like wow. Are you kidding..."

Jeremy, who has hurled some passive aggressive shade at Audrey in the past (without calling her out by name), didn't hide his feelings in this case.

As someone who travels around the Pacific Northwest often and who loves to be in nature and who most certainly believes that climate change is real... he came right now and strongly disagreed with his brother.

"Many many people message me re: my brother and his posts," Jacob said.

"I (try to) speak to him often, and especially when it is overt disinformation. Like today. I wish it wasn't so! But it is.

"Educate and speak to the people around you! Resistance to the glut and easiness of conspiracies is hugely important right now."

The 23-year-old then wrapped it up his response like this:

"Also...maybe don't follow him right now."

Wow, huh?

With over 40,000 people being forced to evacuate their homes, this is a very serious topic with very serious ramifications.

The battle of these siblings, meanwhile, comes after Jeremy's wife was trashed by fans after using the wildfires to promote essential oil products.

"6 oils to have on hand if your house smells like smoke from these wildfires," Audrey actually wrote on Instagram days ago.

Talk about distasteful, huh?

And wildly inappropriate?

We'll let this one social media user sum up our feelings on Audrey's message:

“I‘m in Oregon in an area that may have to evacuate soon. We are all so scared.

"I can’t even comprehend what a piece of sh-t you have to be to try to scam people as they’re suffering.”