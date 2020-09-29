Jacob and Isabel Roloff: Will They Ever Have Kids?!?

Isabel Roloff recently admitted that it's been tough being a wife.

In a revealing Instagram post, Isabel gave an honest assessment of her first year of marriage, acknowledging both her love for Jacob and the challenges the spouses have faced.

Fair enough, right?

As she settles into the role of better half, however, fans are now wondering and asking:

Will she ever be a mother?

Simply put, yes, Isabel said during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, September 28, telling a follower that she and her husband "definitely plan" on having children.

Jacob frequently shares photos of himself and nephew Jackson, while he and niece Ember are hanging out in the photo above.

Isabel also has a very strong bond with her nieces and nephews, gushing over the love she has for them in a heartfelt message on September 27.

“One of the best things this life has ever given me is the chance to be an aunt," she wrote on Instagram.

"I hope that these kids know that for as long as I’m living, they always have somebody on their team."

Isabel wrote this as a caption to photos of herself wiith Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s kids, Bode and Ember, as well as Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids, Jackson and Lilah.

Audrey replied with several heart-eye emojis, which came as a surprise to many because Isabel and Audrey have seeminglly been in a feud.

Jacob and Isabel got married in Iceland.

The former quit Little People, Big World in the summer of 2016 and the couple spends most of its time driving around the Pacific Northwest wiith their two dogs.

Husband and wife seem quite content remaining out of the spotlight, although both aren't afraid to speak their minds, either, a positive quality that we hope they pass on to their children someday.

Jacob, for example, recently blasted his own brother for spreading dangerous conspiracy theories.

As for where things stand between Isabel and Jacob these days?

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been ‘easy’ for anybody?)" she wrote last week.

"One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’

I don’t know how true it is for everyone -- but I guess it has been true for us."

Followers have no cause for real concern, however.

“Then add a global pandemic, the loss of family members, devastating wildfires in our home state,” Isabel continued.

“There’s been some stressful external factors as well, to say the least. No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

"But our love has only deepened from it all.”