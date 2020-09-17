Hannah Gosselin Defends Her Dad: He Really Does Love Us!

Jon Gosselin is facing the worst possible charge a parent can face.

He's been accused of physically assaulting his own child.

Last week, reports surfaced that the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania was looking into allegations that Jon had thrown 16-year old son Collin to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

The teenager himself leveled this accusation against Jon upon sharing a message on Instagram.

It referred to Jon as a "liar" and added:

"Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor."

According to a People Magazine source, Jon and Collin got into an argument while in a car... the argument escalated when they got home... and Jon responded to Collin's scream by beatinh him up.

Jon, however, denies all such claims.

Yes, he acknowledes that an argument took place.

And, yes, Collin was yelling at him -- but Jon says he only placed hands on Collin to prevent him from running away, as the teenager has done in the past.

"I really didn't want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin's sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself," Jon told The Daily Mail a few days, referencing his ex-wife, who has been trashing him.

"I love my son and I would never hurt him," Jon added.

The polarizing ex-reality star also told this outlet that police were called to his house and were mandated to contact the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania.

He says an investigation took place over about 24 hours and no evidence of any assault was found and no legal charges will be brought.

Jon also said that daughter Hannah witnessed the fight between her dad and brother and told the cops that no abuse ever occurred.

Speaking herself on Wednesday to The Daily Mail, Hannah reiterated this stance.

“My dad loves us,” the 16-year old said in a statement. “He’s never been abusive.”

Collin and Hannah are two of eight kids that belong to Jon and Kate, who got divorced in 2009; they're the only ones who live with Jon and the only ones who even talk to him.

"My dad has been there for me and Collin no matter what. He’s been a very loving and supportive dad throughout everything," she added to The Daily Mail.

Seeming referring to the mental health problems that landed him in a special needs facility at the age oofo 13, Hannah continued:

"Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us in any way."

Prior to Hannah issuing these statements, Kate Gosselin went on record with her disgust for Jon.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” she told People Magazine this week, adding:

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but.

"I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."