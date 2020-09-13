Farrah Abraham: Surprise, I'm a College Graduate!

So there's this thing about Farrah Abraham ... how do we say this nicely?

She's pretty darn dumb.

And that's OK! We're sure she's good at plenty of other things!

But no one would accuse the girl of being intelligent, let's be honest.

That's why it's kind of surprising that she's apparently been attending college for a while now.

And not only has she been attending, but she's managed to graduate.

It boggles the mind, doesn't it?

So let's just go ahead and talk about what we know.

Over the past couple of days, Farrah and her family have been talking about the graduation, and as is tradition, Farrah made a long post on Instagram about it that doesn't make one single bit of sense.

"THE SMELL OF SUCCESS," she began her post, along with a graduation cap emoji. "ON THIS VERY SPECIAL FARRAH FRIDAY IS EPIC, I LOVE MY FARRAH WALK OF FAME STAR."

(The graduation ceremony was a virtual one because of the pandemic, and the school made graphics for each graphic using the classic Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, she didn't actually get one.)

"I RECEIVED A DEGREE IN WHAT I'M FAMOUS FOR TODAY," she continued, "AS I KNOW AND ACTION THE VERY FOOT STEPS OF CHANGE FOR EQUALITY FOR WOMAN IN ENTERTAINMENT DAILY, WITH INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY SINCE I FIRST SENT IN MY CASTING TAPE FOR 16 & PREGNANT ON MTV IN 2008."

Oh, and by the way, we're just sort of throwing some punctuation in here -- she didn't use any and she's not even using complete thoughts, so we're just doing our best.

Farrah wrote "I've shown a network that type casting is beyond off AND WRONG, I've shown no one must conform for gender stereotypes, I've shown that I am beyond being sexualized and male perspectives on female talent will never be credible or justifiable."

"I did more than break cycles of abuse, racism in my family, I made history decreasing teen pregnancy rates for many years, and as the only talent in the history of #viacomcbs to be fired 3 times and rehired three times and always make successes for the company."

"I hope I've broken a cycle of discrimination, political segregation and sexual harassment toward women in a work environment that claims culture and policies opposite on their website," she said.

"I've won for society," she rambled on, "I've won for other teen moms, for all others in production and talent, I'm with the next generation, the generation who does not believe in allowing gaps, respects and helps every life, child, teen, mother in front of cameras and behind."

"I look forward to standing strong in all my confirmations with my entertainment degree. Farrah 2.9 is here, an OG, legend, survivor, and 2020 pandemic, racial up rising, equality up rising, political uprising and everything else."

"On to the masters and PHD," she added.

She also said that she graduated high school in December of 2008, graduated with associate's degree in management and culinary arts in April of 2009, and now she's graduated with a BFA in entertainment business -- magna cum laude, no less.

Are we seriously supposed to believe that Farrah was able to get a bachelor's degree with an almost perfect GPA after she wrote that whole mess?

Guess so, yeah.

She graduated from the Los Angeles Film School, and if you check out the livestream of the graduation ceremony, her name is there on the list of graduates.

Interestingly though, the school states that she received a Bachelor of Science degree, not a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree like she mentioned in the Instagram post.

You'd think she'd know the difference, right?

It's also worth noting that while doing a quick check on this school, several sites claim it has a 100% acceptance rate, and many reviews claim that the whole school is one big scam.

You can just make of that what you will.

And just in case you're concerned that Farrah is running out of steam when it comes to her education, don't be -- her father, Michael, is saying that she's all set to start on her master's degree in January.

What do you think about Farrah's latest achievement?