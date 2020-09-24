Farrah Abraham Selling Golden Showers, Reverse Cowgirl Videos to Fans in Staggering New Low

Farrah Abraham uses her "fame" to attract followers, gets them to spend money on her OnlyFans, and then funnels some of that money into buying more likes and followers. It's a cycle.

But Farrah needs even more cash to buy the illusion of popularity ... so she's offering golden showers to paying customers.

"What happens here, stays here," Farrah Abraham's OnlyFans page reads.

Actually, that's not quite the truth -- but Farrah means to say that her OF content is all original and watermarked and cannot be shared.

Say what you will about Farrah (and we will), but in an era of celebrities putting out recycled, safe-for-work content on OnlyFans to waste people's time, Farrah is at least producing orignal content.

$9.99 is just the basic monthly subscription cost for people who, for some masochistic reason, want to stream Farrah Content directly into their brains.

But if you're willing to shell out ten times this amount, you can pay-per-view very specific content.

Farrah even has a menu on her site (as captured here by the brave folks at The Ashley), and some of these options are ... head-spinning, in a The Exorcist kind of way.

We know that we've touched on this before, but it bears repeating.

Farrah's list of things that she will do on camera includes "golden shower bathroom" and "number 2 bathroom."

Even if you don't know what the first one means, the second is largely self-explanatory. They both go for $100 a pop.

Golden showers are part of the kink known as watersports -- and no, this does not involve water polo or jet skis or whatever some precious, innocent minds might conjure up.

It's urination. Given that Farrah is performing alone, this means that she is offering to pee on camera for the price of a week's groceries.

As for "number 2 bathroom" ... it appears that she is willing and offering to defecate -- to poop -- on camera.

That last one could do very well, depending upon how popular Teen Mom is in Germany.

All joking aside, those of us who are deeply grossed out by "bathroom stuff" like watersports and scat (what those kinks are referred to as) will never understand it.

But we would not be surprised if people have taken Farrah up on her offer.

It's important that we not throw out any babies with the bathwater.

Sex work is valid work. Sex workers deserve dignity and legal protections. And OnlyFans has helped so many people take in money in our nightmarish economy, especially during the pandemic shutdown.

So we should not disparage all of these others in order to put Farrah on blast. Farrah Abraham sucks (pun not intended) but it has nothing to do with her sex work.

In reality, it is Farrah's behavior, her bigotry, and her desire to exploit her daughter and any other situation to her own advantage that taints all that she does.

Some wonder if she even wants people to buy her watersports or scat videos ... or if she is just hoping that they will raise eyebrows and get attention.

After all, some poor, misguided, deeply horny folks might look at her list and find something that sounds up their alley. Believe it or not, evidence shows that some people actually want to see Farrah naked.