Farrah Abraham: CAUGHT Paying For Likes and Follows on Instagram?!

There was a time when Farrah Abraham was a one-woman business empire.

These days, the former reality star appears to be supporting herself primarily through endorsement deals and sponsored content.

Those deals depend, of course, on Farrah's popularity on Instagram and other platforms.

And unfortunately for her, that popularity began declining soon after Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG back in 2017.

Fans were quick to notice this downward trend, and because it's Farrah, they roasted her mercilessly for it.

As Cheat Sheet reports, Farrah's following on Instagram was just shy of 2.2 million around this time last year.

By July of 2020, that number had dipped to just 2.01 million -- not a massive drop, but a good indication of which direction Farrah's popularity was headed.

At the beginning of this month, however, something surprising happened.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Farrah's numbers rebounded significantly reaching 2.04 million.

And it's not just Farrah's following that's suspiciously climbing.

The number of likes her posts receive has skyrocketed in just the past few days.

For example, on September 13, Farrah revealed that she'd graduated from college.

The post made big waves online, as very few people were aware that Farrah was even attending college.

All that hype did not translate to major engagement numbers, however, as Farrah's post about her graduation received fewer than 5,000 likes.

By comparison her generic post for Voter Registration Day (above) was engaged with more than 150,000 times in just two days.

Many on Instagram believe that Farrah is not playing fair and has been shelling out for likes and follows.

“@instagram I thought you had policies about buying followers?” one person commented on Abraham's latest post.

“This pretend human is scamming people,” another wrote.

“Instagram Can you check this account?” a third person chimed in.

"It appears she buying followers AGAIN. Lost 1000 + almost daily for months," the Insta-sleuth continued.

"Was just about to go under 2m when overnight, she gained 20,000+ without even posting anything new a week or so ago. It’s sooo obvious and she needs to learn a lesson. Thanks!”

Yes, as you can see, followers who have been watching Farrah's account activity very closely have noticed some highly suspicious trends:

“Buying likes again I see. Went from just 300 likes to 11k likes in less than a half-hour. Damn,” one user commented this week.

Farrah hasn't admitted to buying followers, and she almost certainly never will.

But it seems all the allegations may have caught her attention.

Abraham's following is now dropping again after several consecutive weeks on the rise.

Currently, Farrah stands at just 2 million followers.

Obviously, that's still a huge number, but it's a far cry from where she was at her peak.

Perhaps Sophia's mom realized that the people were onto her, and she decided to give up the game before she got booted from Instagram.

Now, that would've really messed up her earning potential.