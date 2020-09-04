Farrah Abraham Admits to Taking Nude Photos of Daughter: Will She Lose Custody?!

Farrah Abraham is a really gross individual who does a wide variety of terrible things.

You know it, we know it, everybody knows it.

We could sit down and recount every disturbing thing she's ever said, but who has the time?

Instead, let's focus on this one specific thing she said a couple of years ago that's getting a whole lot of attention right now.

In 2018, TMZ spoke with Farrah about her lawsuit against Viacom -- remember that?

She was suing MTV's parent company for wrongfully firing her from Teen Mom OG, she made it into this whole discrimination against sex workers thing, it was a wild time.

Around this same time, there was a big scandal about a topless photo that Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram because it was widely assumed that her daughter, North, took it.

The guys speaking to Farrah decided to ask her about it, and what she had to say ... well, it sure was awful.

"My daughter and I, we run around the house naked and we just live life free," she said.

"I mean, we have naked pictures on our phones of each other because we're like a mom and daughter crew."

So that was Farrah publicly admitting that she had nude photos of her child, who was nine years old at the time, stored on her phone.

Which is illegal, right?

When this interview originally came out, people were outraged, and rightfully so.

But nothing ever came of it.

No CPS investigation, nothing.

A lot of deeply inappropriate things have happened between Farrah and Sophia since then, but for some reason, the fine folks over at the Teen Mom Reddit have decided to bring the nude photos up again.

And wouldn't you know it, people are still real mad.

"Farrah is disgusting and Sophia needs someone stable that isn't sexually grooming her," one person wrote.

"This reeks of child sex trafficking," another pointed out. "Wtf. Someone needs to put Farrah behind bars for life."

Along the same lines, someone else commented with "I'm more worried about why those pictures exist and who Farrah sends them to."

And one Reddit user said "I can't see how sharing nude pictures with your 9 year old is ever OK. I can't believe it's been 2 years since she said this and she still has Sophia."

There were tons of comments like these -- dozens of people speculating about the potentially scary reasons why Farrah may have taken those photos, and wondering why CPS hasn't intervened.

Unfortunately, we don't have any answers for any of that, though we would like to point out that Farrah is pretty dumb, so there's definitely a chance that nothing as sinister as child trafficking is going on with this.

It's also worth mentioning that if CPS hasn't shown any interest in how Farrah parents Sophia by now, they probably never will.

