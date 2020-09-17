Fall Premiere Dates Revealed: Which TV Shows are Actually Coming Back?

In case you haven't heard, there's a global pandemic out there.

This has affected every facet of life in every state across the nation.

As a celebrity gossip website, of course, our focus remains primarily on the entertainment news space, which is why we're now excited to report the following:

Broadcast network television is coming back! To some extent!

COVID-19 prompted the early shutdown of many popular programs, causing Grey's Anatomy, for example, to shelve the final four episodes of Season 16.

It also prompted a delay o filming on new installments and, as a result, on new seasons that typically premiere in the fall of a calendar year.

Most of these shows are coming back, however, just not in mid or late September, like usual.

Over the past several days, however, the broadcast networks have unveiled the premiere/return dates of their highest-rated comedies and dramas, along with some new fare.

They're also confirmed the shows that won't be back until midseason.

NBC, for example, has shared that the following series are being shifted to the winter, likely debuting some time in early 2021:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Making It, Manifest, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, Small Fortune, That’s My Jam, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are?, Young Rock and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

As for CBS’ lineup? Blood & Treasure, Clarice and Survivor have all been held for midseason.

ABC announced $100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, Call Your Mother, For Life and Mixed-ish will premiere in the winter.

The same move has been made by Fox: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville, Call Me Kat, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen and Housebroken have been postponed until next year.

The CW, meanwhile, has pushed back most of their highest-profile shows, with the exception of Supernatural.

All American, Black Lightning, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Legacies, Walker, Batwoman and Charmed are all delayed until January.

Got all that?

Okay then!

Scroll down for a look at the return dates for the shows that have thus far been announced...

ABC

Dancing With the Stars: September 14, 8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud: September 24, 8 p.m.

Press Your Luck: September 24, 9 p.m.

Match Game: September 24, 10 p.m.

The Bachelorette: October 13, 8 p.m.

Shark Tank: October 16, 8 p.m.

America's Funniest Videos: October 18, 7 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep: October 18, 8 p.m.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: October 18, 9 p.m.

Card Sharks: October 18, 10 p.m.

The Goldbergs: October 21, 8 p.m.

The Conners: October 21, 9 p.m.

Black-ish: October 21, 9:30 p.m.

American Housewife: October 28, 8:30 p.m.

The Good Doctor: November 2, 10 p.m.

Station 19: November 12, 8 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy: November 12, 9 p.m.

Big Sky: November 17, 10 p.m.

For Life: November 18, 10 p.m.

A Million Little Things: November 19, 10 p.m.

NBC

Dateline: September 25, 10 p.m.

The Weakest Link: September 28, 10 p.m.

Connecting: October 1, 8:30 p.m.

Ellen’s Game of Games: October 6, 8 p.m. (timeslot premiere October 13)

The Voice: October 19, 8 p.m.

Superstore: October 22, 8 p.m.

This Is Us: November 10, 9 p.m.

Chicago Med: November 11, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire: November 11, 9 p.m.

Chicago P.D.: November 11, 10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU: November 12, 9 p.m.

The Blacklist: November 13, 8 p.m.

CBS

60 Minutes: September 20, 7:30 p.m.

Manhunt: Deadline Games: September 21, 10 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery: September 24, 10 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos: September 25, 8 p.m.

Undercover Boss: October 2, 9 p.m.

One Day at a Time: October 12, 9 p.m.

The FBI Declassified: October 13, 10 p.m.

The Amazing Race: October 14, 9 p.m. (timeslot premiere October 28, 8 p.m.)

November: All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, Bull, The Equalizer, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., The Unicorn and Young Sheldon.

FOX

The Masked Singer: September 13, 8 p.m.

La's Finest: September 21, 8 p.m.

Filthy Rich: September 21, 9 p.m.

The Simpsons: September 27, 8 p.m.

Bless the Harts: September 27, 8:30 p.m.

Bob's Burgers: September 27, 9 p.m.

Family Guy: September 27, 9:30 p.m.

neXt: October 6, 9 p.m.

The CW

Pandora: October 4, 8 p.m.

Swamp Thing: October 6, 8 p.m.

Devils: October 7, 8 p.m.

Coroner: October 7, 9 p.m.

Supernatural: October 8, 8 p.m.

The Outpost: October 8, 9 p.m.

So... there you have it.

Which show are you most excited about?