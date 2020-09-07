Ethan Is Supreme, YouTube Star and Beauty Influencer, Dies at 17

Ethan Peters, a social media personality, YouTube star and beauty influencer known as Ethan Is Supreme, has died.

He was 17 years old.

This is all we can report on at the moment, as details of the teenager's death -- including when it happened and for what reason -- remain unknown at this time.

On Sunday, several fans and friends in the beauty community mourned the death of Peters on social media.

To wit:

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to [sic] heartbroken to say it. Rip," fellow influencer Ava Louise Tweeted.

This same friend said that the well-known makeup artist, who hailed from Texas, had been battling with addiction prior to his passing, writing on Sunday:

"Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared.

I just wish I f---ing tried harder I f---ing wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.

Snap your friends out of it before it’s to [sic] late. Get your friends REAL help before it’s to [sic] late.

"Ethan told me a week ago he wanted help...I wish I forced him I wish I yelled at him. I f---ing wish I didn’t let him do pills in front of me. This pain is insane."

Manny MUA also mourned Ethan's death on Twitter.

"rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan," he wrote. "You were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss."

Added Tana Mongeau:

"Rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. If you need anything reach out please."

UPDATE:

Ethan's father, Gerald Peters, confirmed his son’s passing to Fox News, saying that he found the teen in his bedroom at around 11 a.m. on Sunday and believes he died of a drug overdose.

“The cancel culture we find ourself in weighed heavy on his heart,” Gerald told the outlet, revealing that he’d last spoken to his son at about 10 p.m. on September 5.

“He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for All young people.

"He was [a] kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were.”

If you're struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA's National Helpline -- a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service -- at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).