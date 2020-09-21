Emmy Awards 2020: Who Took Home the (Virtual) Gold?by Hilton Hater at .
The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from Los Angeles -- and many other locations -- on Sunday night.
And it's safe to say this ceremony was quite different frrom the previous 71 editions.
Yes, the very best in television were honored and, yes, Jimmy Kimmel once again served as host.
In the middle of a pandemic, however, Kimmel emceed his portion of the evening from the Staples Center in downtown L.A., while recipients and presenters were spread across the nation, coming straight to us from the comfort of their living rooms.
Some were even handed their trophies by people in hazmat suits.
Hey, you can't be too safe, right?
Among the celebrities featured on the telecast? Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.
How many of the 26 nominations it was up for did Watchmen actually win?
How did Succession, Ozark, Insecure and other of the more popular programs fare?
Were there any clear upsets? Was there any award Schitt's Creek did NOT win? Scroll down for a summary of all the Emmy winners!
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession -- winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark -- winner
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show -- winner
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Aberfan” (by Benjamin Caron)
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur” (by Jessica Hobbs)
Homeland, “Prisoners of War” (by Lesli Linka Glatter)
The Morning Show, “The Interview” (by Mimi Leder)
Ozark, “Fire Pink” (by Alik Sakharov)
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (by Ben Semanoff)
Succession, “Hunting” (by Andrij Parekh) — winner
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” (by Mark Mylod)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” (by Thomas Schnauz)
Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (by Gordon Smith)
The Crown, “Aberfan” (by Peter Morgan)
Ozark, “All In” (by Chris Mundy)
Ozark, “Boss Fight” (by John Shiban)
Ozark, “Fire Pink” (by Miki Johnson)
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” (by Jesse Armstrong) — winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession -- winner
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race -- winner
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen -- winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America -- winner
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen -- winner
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” (by Lynn Shelton)
Normal People, “Episode 5” (by Lenny Abrahamson)
Unorthodox (by Maria Schrader) — winner
Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (by Nicole Kassell)
Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning” (by Steph Green)
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (by Stephen Williams)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Mrs. America, “Shirley” (by Tanya Barfield)
Normal People, “Episode 3” (by Sally Rooney & Alice Birch)
Unbelievable, “Episode 1” (by Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman)
Unorthodox, “Part 1” (by Anna Winger)
Watchmen, “The Extraordinary Being” (by Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson) — winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen -- winner
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- winner
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek -- winner
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, “Pilot” (by Matt Shakman)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (by Amy Sherman-Palladino)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (by Daniel Palladino)
Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” (by Gail Mancuso)
Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” (by Ramy Youssef)
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (by Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy) — winner
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (by James Burrows)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” (by Michael Schur)
The Great, “The Great” (by Tony McNamara)
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (by Daniel Levy) –- winner
Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (by David West Read)
What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration” (by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil)
What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts” (by Paul Simms)
What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run” (by Stefani Robinson)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish