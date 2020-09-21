Emmy Awards 2020: Who Took Home the (Virtual) Gold?

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from Los Angeles -- and many other locations -- on Sunday night.

And it's safe to say this ceremony was quite different frrom the previous 71 editions.

Yes, the very best in television were honored and, yes, Jimmy Kimmel once again served as host.

In the middle of a pandemic, however, Kimmel emceed his portion of the evening from the Staples Center in downtown L.A., while recipients and presenters were spread across the nation, coming straight to us from the comfort of their living rooms.

Some were even handed their trophies by people in hazmat suits.

Hey, you can't be too safe, right?

Among the celebrities featured on the telecast? Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

How many of the 26 nominations it was up for did Watchmen actually win?

How did Succession, Ozark, Insecure and other of the more popular programs fare?

Were there any clear upsets? Was there any award Schitt's Creek did NOT win? Scroll down for a summary of all the Emmy winners!

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession -- winner

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark -- winner

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show -- winner

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Aberfan” (by Benjamin Caron)

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur” (by Jessica Hobbs)

Homeland, “Prisoners of War” (by Lesli Linka Glatter)

The Morning Show, “The Interview” (by Mimi Leder)

Ozark, “Fire Pink” (by Alik Sakharov)

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (by Ben Semanoff)

Succession, “Hunting” (by Andrij Parekh) — winner

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” (by Mark Mylod)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” (by Thomas Schnauz)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (by Gordon Smith)

The Crown, “Aberfan” (by Peter Morgan)

Ozark, “All In” (by Chris Mundy)

Ozark, “Boss Fight” (by John Shiban)

Ozark, “Fire Pink” (by Miki Johnson)

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” (by Jesse Armstrong) — winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria -- winner

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession -- winner

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race -- winner

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen -- winner

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America -- winner

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen -- winner

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” (by Lynn Shelton)

Normal People, “Episode 5” (by Lenny Abrahamson)

Unorthodox (by Maria Schrader) — winner

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (by Nicole Kassell)

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning” (by Steph Green)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (by Stephen Williams)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mrs. America, “Shirley” (by Tanya Barfield)

Normal People, “Episode 3” (by Sally Rooney & Alice Birch)

Unbelievable, “Episode 1” (by Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman)

Unorthodox, “Part 1” (by Anna Winger)

Watchmen, “The Extraordinary Being” (by Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson) — winner

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True -- winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen -- winner

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- winner

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek -- winner

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek -- winner

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, “Pilot” (by Matt Shakman)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (by Amy Sherman-Palladino)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (by Daniel Palladino)

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” (by Gail Mancuso)

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” (by Ramy Youssef)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (by Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy) — winner

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (by James Burrows)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” (by Michael Schur)

The Great, “The Great” (by Tony McNamara)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (by Daniel Levy) –- winner

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (by David West Read)

What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration” (by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil)

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts” (by Paul Simms)

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run” (by Stefani Robinson)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- winner

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish