Emmy Awards 2020: Who Took Home the (Virtual) Gold?

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from Los Angeles -- and many other locations -- on Sunday night.

And it's safe to say this ceremony was quite different frrom the previous 71 editions.

emmys 2020

Yes, the very best in television were honored and, yes, Jimmy Kimmel once again served as host.

In the middle of a pandemic, however, Kimmel emceed his portion of the evening from the Staples Center in downtown L.A., while recipients and presenters were spread across the nation, coming straight to us from the comfort of their living rooms.

Some were even handed their trophies by people in hazmat suits.

Hey, you can't be too safe, right?

emmys 2020 2

Among the celebrities featured on the telecast? Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

How many of the 26 nominations it was up for did Watchmen actually win?

How did Succession, Ozark, Insecure and other of the more popular programs fare?

Were there any clear upsets? Was there any award Schitt's Creek did NOT win? Scroll down for a summary of all the Emmy winners!

kimmel tux

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

 The Crown

 The Handmaid's Tale

 Killing Eve

 The Mandalorian

 Ozark

 Stranger Things

 Succession -- winner

Julia Garner Wins Virtual Emmy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

 Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

 Julia Garner, Ozark -- winner

 Thandie Newton, Westworld

 Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

 Sarah Snook, Succession

 Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

 Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup Wins Emmy Award

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

 Billy Crudup, The Morning Show -- winner

 Kieran Culkin, Succession

 Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

 Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

 Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

 Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

 Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Andrij Parehk Wins an Emmy

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Aberfan” (by Benjamin Caron)

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur” (by Jessica Hobbs)

Homeland, “Prisoners of War” (by Lesli Linka Glatter)

The Morning Show, “The Interview” (by Mimi Leder)

Ozark, “Fire Pink” (by Alik Sakharov)

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (by Ben Semanoff)

Succession, “Hunting” (by Andrij Parekh) — winner

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” (by Mark Mylod)

Succession Writers on ABC

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” (by Thomas Schnauz)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (by Gordon Smith)

The Crown, “Aberfan” (by Peter Morgan)

Ozark, “All In” (by Chris Mundy)

Ozark, “Boss Fight” (by John Shiban)

Ozark, “Fire Pink” (by Miki Johnson)

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears” (by Jesse Armstrong) — winner

Zendaya Wins Emmy for Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

 Olivia Colman, The Crown

 Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

 Laura Linney, Ozark

 Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

 Zendaya, Euphoria -- winner

Jeremy Strong Wins Emmy

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

 Steve Carell, The Morning Show

 Brian Cox, Succession

 Billy Porter, Pose

 Jeremy Strong, Succession -- winner

RuPaul With Emmy Award

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

 Nailed It!

 RuPaul's Drag Race -- winner

 Top Chef

 The Voice

Watchmen Wins Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

 Mrs. America

 Unbelievable

 Unorthodox

 Watchmen -- winner

Uzo Aduba Wins Another Emmy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America -- winner

 Toni Collette, Unbelievable

 Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

 Jean Smart, Watchmen

 Holland Taylor, Hollywood

 Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Wins an Emmy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen -- winner

 Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

 Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

 Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

 Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

 Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Maria Schrader Wins an Emmy

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” (by Lynn Shelton)

Normal People, “Episode 5” (by Lenny Abrahamson)

Unorthodox (by Maria Schrader) — winner

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (by Nicole Kassell)

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning” (by Steph Green)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (by Stephen Williams)

Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson Accept Emmy Award

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mrs. America, “Shirley” (by Tanya Barfield)

Normal People, “Episode 3” (by Sally Rooney & Alice Birch)

Unbelievable, “Episode 1” (by Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman)

Unorthodox, “Part 1” (by Anna Winger)

Watchmen, “The Extraordinary Being” (by Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson) — winner

Mark Ruffalo Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

 Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

 Paul Mescal, Normal People

 Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

 Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True -- winner

Regina King Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

 Shira Haas, Unorthodox

 Regina King, Watchmen -- winner

 Octavia Spencer, Self Made

 Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

John Oliver Accepts Emmy Award

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

 Jimmy Kimmel Live

 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- winner

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Dan and Eugene Levy Accept Emmy Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

 Dead to Me

 The Good Place

 Insecure

 The Kominsky Method

 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 Schitt's Creek -- winner

 What We Do In the Shadows

Annie Murphy Wins Best Supporting Actress

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

 Betty Gilpin, GLOW

 Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

 Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek -- winner

 Yvonne Orji, Insecure

 Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

 Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

 Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

 Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

 Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner

 Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, “Pilot” (by Matt Shakman)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (by Amy Sherman-Palladino)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (by Daniel Palladino)

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” (by Gail Mancuso)

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” (by Ramy Youssef)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (by Andrew Cividino & Daniel Levy) — winner

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (by James Burrows)

Daniel Levy Wins Outstanding Writing Award for Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” (by Michael Schur)

The Great, “The Great” (by Tony McNamara)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (by Daniel Levy) –- winner

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (by David West Read)

What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration” (by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil)

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts” (by Paul Simms)

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run” (by Stefani Robinson)

Eugene Levy Wins an Emmy

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

 Don Cheadle, Black Monday

 Ted Danson, The Good Place

 Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

 Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner

 Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Catherine O'Hara's Milestone Emmy Win

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

 Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

 Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- winner

 Issa Rae, Insecure

 Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

