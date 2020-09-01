Ellen DeGeneres Show Producer: It's Been a Couple of Rough Months, Huh?!?

As previously reported, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been canceled in some markets.

In hopes of avoiding such a fate in the United States, executive producer Andy Lassner spoke out this week for the first time since the public has been made privy to an onslaught of allegations about the program's work environment.

Lassner did so by returning to Instagram after a month-long hiatus and recording a video that featured himself talking directly into the camera.

"Oh, look who it is. If it isn't Andy Lassner. Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you," he began in an obnoxiously flippant manner.

"I'm back. I've been away for a little bit dealing with, you know, some stuff. You may have read about it."

Oh, yes, dude, we've read about it -- and claims of sexual misconduct, racism and generally abhorrent behavior by those in charge of The Ellen DeGeneres Show should maybe be treated with more respect.

"It's been a couple of rough months," added Lassner.

"But it's when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth.

"But to tell you it hasn't been rough would be a lie, and I've always been honest with you. It's been rough. But I'm back."

Lassner could not sound less serious about the outcries of toxicity behind the scenes of this series; or more focused on himself, as opposed to the victims of all that has allegedly transpired.

Lassner concluded the video by telling fans:

"I love you guys; I miss you and I'll talk to you soon."

Hooray? We guess?

Lassner is one of the few lead producers who did NOT get fired last month, as Ellen cleaned house in an attempt to right her quickly sinking ship.

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman -- all of whom have been accused of horribly treated various staffers over the years -- were ousted just over two weeks ago by the Warner Bros.

Over the previous couple months, accusations against these executives of racial insensitivity, sexual misconduct and other toxic work problems have come to troubling light.

In a subsequent video conference with employees, DeGeneres told her workers she "wasn't perfect," a source who was on the call said to People Magazine.

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes,” the comedian told crew.

She then added a lame apology that went as follows:

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

Due to the overwhelming number of former staffers who said they experienced racism, sexism or different types of aggressive/inappropriate behavior, the show's production company launched an internal investigation this summer.

The reputation of Ellen herself, meanwhile, has been shattered. Likely forever.

Just consider:

BuzzFeed News published a report at the end of July in which "dozens" of ex-employees accused executive producers of sexual misconduct or harassment.

One of the unnamed producers denied "any kind of sexual impropriety" and another is "100 percent categorically denying" the accusations.

A third producer did not respond to a request for comment by E! News.

This same outlet also talked to one current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

These folks came forward with allegations about their time at the program, including claims of a "toxic" work environment led by rude and short-tempered producers.

DeGeneres herself was never directly cited as a source of tension or intimidation.

But she has been accused of just sitting back and laughing while her producers berated or embarrassed her staff.

In a memo to this same staff on July 30, DeGeneres said that she was "disappointed" to learn of the accusations of a toxic work environment on the show.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she began.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry.

"Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

DeGeneres added that she accepted responsibility and was "committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is scheduled to return to the air September 9.

Should be quite the interesting premiere, huh?