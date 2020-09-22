Ellen DeGeneres is Getting Destroyed for Her Monologue, So-Called Apology

Ellen DeGeneres said a bunch of stuff to open Season 18 of her talk show on Monday, addressing the allegations that have labeled the work environment on set as toxic, racist and sexist.

But did she say the right stuff?

No, not even close, say a handful of former employees.

BuzzFeed News -- the same outlet who broke the aforementioned news about how executive producers at The Ellen DeGeneres treated a number of staffers -- spoke to some of the ex-workers who originally criticized DeGeneres...

... and they only had more negative things to say about her now.

According to the website, "current and former employees say they found her monologue to be disingenuous and tone-deaf given the severity of their experiences."

Early on, DeGeneres joked on air that her summer was "super terrific," prior to acknowledge everything that has been said about the show for months now.

“As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," Ellen said in her monologue.

"I learned that things happened that never should have happened. I take that very seriously."

“I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected," Ellen added in her premiere opening.

DeGeneres made the occasional quip, but did seem to take most of the charges seriously... or so we thought.

Reports BuzzFeed:

"Employees told BuzzFeed News they didn’t appreciate Ellen making light of their allegations of toxicity, racism, sexual harassment, and misconduct by sarcastically asking viewers, 'How was everybody’s summer? Good, yeah? Mine was great. Super terrific.'

"And then telling them, 'Let me give you some advice out there if anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the 'be kind' lady.

"Don’t do it.'"

The main critique of DeGeneres, who talked at length about how she became known as the "Be Kind" person and how she's really a layered person full of various emotions?

That she brought everything back to herself.

“Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her,” one former employee said.

Despite Ellen's claims that the show was going through changes in order to avoid past claims from ever happening again, a current employee told the outlet:

"[We've] been frustrated with minimal communication from their superiors about the direction and vision for the new season, and that all of their duties were 'put on hold' until Ellen delivered her monologue."

This same employee rolled his or her eyes and added: "It’s always tactical."

All this said, at least one of these sources admitted it was "amazing" to see the allegations addressed so directly... considering they had been buried for so long.

Ellen vowed to begin a "new chapter" this season, which means we'll need to continually check in to make sure she stays true to these words.

In concluding her Monday monologue, DeGeneres praised the 270 people who are employed by her show and said that she is “so grateful” to have them on board.

DeGeneres wants for “every single one of them to be happy and to be proud” to work where they do.

And also said that she still wants her program to be a place where folks can "escape" from the atrocities of life (these days especially) and just experience joy.