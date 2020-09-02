Dwayne Johnson, 2 Young Daughters Test Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has become the latest major name to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

But, sadly, that's not all.

The movie superstar's wife, Lauren Hashian, and two youngest kids have also come down with the virus.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.

"So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson began a video message he shared on late tonight on Instagram.

Continued the former WWE champion:

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

Johnson and Hashian share Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

The man formerly known as The Rock also has an older daughter, Simone, from his first marriage.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson added.

He explained that the reason contracting the virus is so different "is because my number-one priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

As for how this happened?

Johnson said that he and his loved ones contracted the contagious respiratory virus from family friends, who he noted are "devastated" that they unwittingly spread the virus.

Still, thankfully, Johnson hopes to use his experience as a lesson for others.

Everyone in his immediate famiily seems okay at the moment.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut," he said in his video.

"But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good.

"We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God -- we are healthy."

According to Johnson, his young daughters never suffered from any terrible symptoms.

But he can't say the same for himself and his wife.

"We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier," he said.

"I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious.

"So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it's been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing."

What advice does Johnson have for others? BE CAUTIOUS.

"If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them. They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know.

"You never know," he said, suggesting to have visitors "tested the day before" and adding:

"Don't let your guard down, boosts your immunity with antioxidants, vitamins, things of that nature."

Also, WEAR A MASK.

"This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing mask and make it a political agenda of a political agenda, politicizing. It has nothing to do in politics," the star said.

"Wear your mask.

"It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. And it's the responsible thing to do."

Johnson hammered this point home in his lengthy video.

"So wear your masks. I'm not a politician. I am a man though, who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them.

"But I'm also a man who cares about all of you guys. I don't care what political party you're affiliated with. I don't care what part of the world you're from.

"I don't care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank account says. I don't care.

"I do care about all of them. And I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19."

In conclusion:

"Use me as your example.

"Remember these takeaways that I shared with you and stay healthy, my friends, and I'll see you down the road."