Duggars Tease "Quarantine Courtship": Has Jana Finally Found Mr. Right?

Earlier this week, we explored the question of whether or not Jana Duggar has secretly entered a relationship.

Some believe the 30-year-old has been dating Lawson Bates on the down-low.

Others believe that Jana is still in love with Laura DeMasie.

Whatever the case, the Jana romance chatter is at an all-time high, which is really saying something, as it's always a favorite topic of conversation among Duggar fans.

Now, it looks like the situation is about to shift into overdrive, as TLC has revealed that a surprise courtship will be announced on the Tuesday, September 22, episode of Counting On.

“The Duggars adjust to a new normal during the [coronavirus] pandemic as they get creative celebrating Abbie‘s birthday from a safe distance,” the episode description reads, as reported by In Touch.

“Jinger and Jeremy [Vuolo] take over a family video chat to share happy news. Surprises keep coming when someone announces a courtship."

Obviously, that could mean a lot of things.

There are currently five single Duggars over the age of 18, and anyone of them could be in a new relationship.

Usually, it's not easy to keep this sort of thing under wraps for very long, but since the mystery lovebirds have presumably been dating remotely (still with a chaperone, we're sure), there have been no fan sightings or pap photos.

The mystery courter probably isn't Jedediah Duggar, 21, because he's currently running for a seat in the Arkansas State House of Representatives, and that probably takes up most of his time.

But it could easily be Jed's twin brother, Jeremiah.

Also in the running are 20-year-old Jason and 19-year-old James, who has actually emerged as something of a frontrunner in recent weeks, as he's been joining his sisters on outings that could be chaperoned dates.

(It's not like the Duggars believe the coronavirus is real, anyway.)

Even 17-year-old Justin Duggar is a possibility.

But let's face it -- if it's anyone other than Jana who's courting, the eventual announcement will come as a major disappointment to many fans.

The consensus seems to be that her younger brothers have plenty of time to find the right mate (or at least a woman that Jim Bob tells them is the right mate).

Jana, on the other hand, is just a few months shy of her 31st birthday.

Obviously, that's still very young.

But Jana is the first Duggar of her generation to hit the big 3-0 without being married.

That wouldn't be a big deal in most families, but the Duggars are taught from a young age that procreation is their primary reaaon for being.

So as much as she might claim otherwise, it's hard to believe that Jana never struggles with the fact that she's the only adult female in her family who's still unattached and childless.

"I’m not that worried,” she said during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

The intense pressure from fans for Jana to marry is decidedly uncool, as we're sure she puts enough pressure on herself.

But she says that she wants to find the right man and settle down, so we'll add our voice to the chorus of millions who are rooting for her to do so.

Here's hoping Jana has been staying up late and enjoying late-nightn Zoom sessions with the father of her future children!