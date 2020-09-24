Donald Trump Drags Meghan Markle, Tells Harry: Good Luck with That Broad!

On Wednesday evening, Donald Trump refused to say he would peacefully transfer over the Presidency if Joe Biden won the election next month.

After making this atonishing statement, the Commander-in-Chief was asked about something far more important than the pillars of American Democracy...

... what he thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

On Tuesday's Voter Registration Day, the former Royal Couple appeared on a video sponsored by Time Magazine.

They did not endorse either Presidential candidate, but Harry urged prospective voters "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" and added:

"What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."

Harry also made a seemingly nonpartisan appeal for how citizens engage with each other online in the run-up to the November 3 general election. He pushed for respect on both sides.

As for Markle?

"We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day," she said on the special, which marked the pair's first joint television appearance since stepping away from their Royal duties.

"Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is.

"When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

Again, Markle did not cite either Trump or Biden by name.

But the former still took exception to what the ex-Suits actress dared to utter.

"I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's going to need it," the President said yesterday from the podium.

Hmmm... we wonder why Trump singled Markle out and didn't trash Harry for his remarks.

What possible reason would there be do you think, readers?

In response to Harry's comments on the upcoming U.S. election, the palace called the comments "personal."

The Times reached out to Buckingham Palace for a response and were told they "would not comment," with the organization adding:

"The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

Markle and Harry, of course, moved to Los Angeles this year after walking away from Royal life in Great Britain.

In January, President Trump said he found the shocking news that Markle and Prince Harry were taking "step back" from the royal family "sad."

"I don’t want to get into the whole thing but I find it -- I just have such respect for the Queen," Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“I don’t think this should be happening to her... I think it’s sad, I do, I think it’s sad."

Flash back to a May 2019 Oval Office interview with The Sun and Trump was also asked about Markle's 2016 disapproval of him while he was running against Hillary Clinton.

But then, Meghan referred to Trump as "misogynistic" and "divisive."

Told of these apt criticisms by the Sun, Trump responded:

"I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that she was nasty."