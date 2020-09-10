Diana Rigg, Beloved Game of Thrones Star, Dead at 82

Diana Rigg, a veteran actress likely best known for current television fans for her popular role on Game of Thrones, has passed away.

She was 82 years old.

"She died peacefully early this morning," the long-time actress' agent told the BBC on Thursday. "She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Rigg rose to fame as the witty, seductive spy Emma Peel on the British series The Avengers in the 1960s, earned her two Emmy nominations for the role.

She then garnered a new contingent of fans decades later as the gloriously wicked Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones from 2013 to 2017.

This role also earned her Emmy Award nominations in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Rigg actually won an Emmy Award in 1997 for her performance as Mrs Danvers in Rebecca and a Tony Award for portraying the the title character in Medea.

She was also known for being a Bond Girl in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Rigg's daughter, Rachael Stirling, said her mother died peacefully in her sleep after she was diagnosed with cancer in March.

"I will miss her beyond words," Stirling said to PA Media.

Rigg earned a special BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award in 2000, alongside Honor Blackman, Joanna Lumley and Linda Thorson, who all appeared in The Avengers.

The actress, who also won a BAFTA in 1990 for her role in TV series Mother Love, was considered one of the most memorable Bond Girls of all-time by Daniel Craig.

Stirling, meanwhile, told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession."

Her agent, Simon Beresford, added:

"Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television.

"She was the recipient of BAFTA, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen.

"Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."

Rigg once said she wanted to earn a living as an actress as soon as she turned 12 years old.

"I love my life," she formerly told People Magazine.

"I'm a very lucky woman. I'm in a position to do exactly what I want. I travel quite a lot. I read prodigiously. I go to the theater, to concerts. London is a wonderful city to live in."

May Diana Rigg rest in peace.