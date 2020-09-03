Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar: Guess What? We May Return to Counting On!

Derick Dillard appears to be at a crossroads in life.

The husband of Jill Duggar has made it clear for many months now that he hates father-in-law Jim Bob.

However, he really loves and needs money, so...

... what is a disgruntled former reality star to do?!?

Dillard has been spending a bulk of his social media time for awhile now simply trashing his wife's dad.

He's been telling anyone who will listen that Jim Bob controls his family to a dangerous extent -- and has even stolen millions of dollars from his offspring that they've allegedly earned over the years through the family's TLC programs.

Yikes, right?

On numerous occasions, Dillard has emphasized that he and Jill are done with Counting On.

(Which, yes, is ironic because Counting On was done with Derick way back in 2017, as producers fired the father of two for issuing an abundance of homophobic statements.)

Now, however?

Amid a possible need for cash and a desire to once again be relevant?

Dillard is singing a VERY different tune.

The subject of reality TV came up a few days ago when a follower asked where Derick and his wife have been.

The 31-year old joked that they’ve just been hanging around Arkansas amid the ongoing pandemic, prompting this supporter to note that she “would love to see” the Dillard family back on Counting On.

“Thanks,” the law school student wrote back. “Maybe we will be someday.”

Dillard did not elaborate on his tease.

But it sure has fans speculating and talking.

While Jill has returned for the occasional birth special on TLC -- using her midwife experience to help coach her sisters and sisters-in-law through labor -- her husband previously put his foot down when it comes to filming.

HARD.

In December 2019, he made it clear precisely where he stood on the possibility of a return.

“No chance of that unless something changes,” he said at the time.

“The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory.

"We are now trying to pick up the pieces.”

With Jill hinting at more and more tension between her and her parents these days, it's evident that what's changed is NOT how well she gets along with her relatives.

And the same can be said of Derick, that's for certain.

This is why we can only assume the couple is in serious financial trouble.

And is willing to swallow its pride, and its long-running criticism, to make ends meet.

“We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film,” Derick said in an Instagram comment in July.

A few months earlier, he accused the TLC of similarly manipulating his family.

“We were pressured to think that we were required to and that we would get sued if we didn’t,” he claimed.

“It’s not going to look good for TLC when it’s exposed that they pressured an abuse victim to continue filming when we tried to quit, just so they could continue with Jill and Jessa: Counting On after 19 [Kids and Counting.]”