Denise Richards: Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 2 Seasons, 1 Alleged Lesbian Affair

Denise Richards became famous because she made out with another woman in the movie Wild Things.

But Denise Richards, in many ways, has become infamous because she's been accused of more than making out with another woman in real life -- while married.

And said accusation has driven the star off television.

Yup: Richards is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The unsurprising news broke on Wednesday night, just as Richards was going at it with her co-stars on part two of the show's Season 10 reunion special.

Without including any quotes from Richards directly, Variety was the first outlet to claim Denise was departing the franchise, citing a "representative" for the actress as its source.

Despite strong ratings this season, largely fueled by Richards' blood feud with Brandi Glanville, no one who follows this program can be shocked by the decision.

Denise has been openly dissatisfied and angry for several weeks now -- ever since Brandi told the world she and Richards slept together last year, an allegation the latter passionately denies.

During part one of the reunion last week, Richards complained about being a "target" this season, which Lisa Rinna refuted, saying that Richards was the one "gaslighting" her castmates.

Erika Girardi also vocalized her frustrations with Richards.

She took issue with how Denise often talked about sex in front of the women's kids... and yet accused her co-stars of inappropriate discussions in front of these same kids.

"You sat down and opened with [your husband] still has a big penis," Girardi said.

"That was the first thing out of your mouth at your own barbecue with your own children sitting right there. It comes out of your mouth first. You set the tone. Great, we're having an adult conversation...

"I think [you were] trying to make us as a group look bad.

"I mean, it was a perfect setup."

Still, Richards' beef with her colleagues and her general unhappiness this season comes back too Glanville.

Brandi has claimed to anyone who will listen that she and Richards slept together in April 2019, even alleging that Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, was very much aware of the boning.

Richards has said this didn't happen.

Fans and other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been forced to take sides throughout the contentious debate.

Glanville spoke to Us Weekly in July about the affair and speculation that she lied about it for attention.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought me back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f—king story line,” the polarizing star said this summer.

“I didn’t say it last season because I was worried that I was a cheater after she’s like, ‘Oh, Aaron’s going to kill me if he finds out.’

"I thought, ‘What is she talking about?’ That is bullsh–t.'"

On Wednesday evening's reunion special, meanwhile, Andy Cohen brought up text messages Brandi showed the women, exchanges that seem to prove she and Richards were at least very close at one point.

"Every 10 text messages that were sent to me from Brandi, I would respond," Richards explained in response.

"She would always contact me about going to dinner, this and that and I never did.

"It was a very, I would call acquaintance exchange, but I was always nice to her. I had no reason not to."

Lisa Rinna then accused Richards of lying about her friendship (or non-friendship) with Glanville, prompting this reply from Denise:

"I'm telling you right now, I'm telling the truth, I am not friends with Brandi."

She went on to allege "harassment" against Glanville and to reiterate a previous claim:

That Brandi slept with a different Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

"It wasn't just one person. There's one in this group and a couple outside the group that you all know," Richards said on air, after being told to name this individual.

"I'm not saying it. You know why? I honestly don't give a rat's ass who it is, it has nothing to do with me. I don't care what people think.

"They can think I'm lying, I don't give a shit."

The emotional reunion concluded with Richards being screamed at by pretty much everyone.

"You guys are so vicious," she told them.

The reunion wraps up next week... where Denise's cease and desists will be addressed and Richards will threaten to expose Rinna's text messages as well.

And then, reportedly, she'll disappear from the franchise forever.