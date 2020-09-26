Demi Lovato Returns to Social Media in Wake of Max Ehrich Split, Seemingly Shades Her Ex

Just a few days ago, Demi Lovato was set to exchange vows with Max Ehrich at some point in the near future.

Now, however, the singer may be exchanging some harsh words for her ex-fiance instead.

As previously reported, Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement this week... a mere two months after agreeing to marry.

Neither the artist nor the actor verified the split, but numerous reliable outlets have confirmed this development, with insiders telling these same websites that trouble started to brew later this summer.

“Max is in Atlanta filming and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career,” a source told Us Weekly, explaining that Ehrich is really focused right now on striking it big in Hollywood.

“Friends thought they were going to implode," this same person says.

Are there are any hard feelings between the exes?

We can't say for certain.

But Lovato posted a photo on her Instagram Stories account after news of the split went viral that has some people thinking she hurled a bit of shade in Max's direction.

As you can see above, Demi was rocking a shirt that read "Dogs Over People" for this selfie.

This may have been a harmless and/or irrelevant statement on Demi's part.

Plenty of people around the globe who have NOT just ended an engagement believe that dogs are better than people, you know?

However, it's hard not to speculate here.

It's hard not to wonder if Lovato is making a passive aggressive statement about dogs... and how they are especially loyal... and how Ehrich perhaps has not been.

To be clear, neither Demi nor Max has directly addressed the break-up just yet.

But while Lovato is talking about canines, Ehrich is focusing on a slightly higher being.

In the only post he's published since splitting from Lovato, The Young and the Restless star simply wrote "Jesus loves you."

Always a nice reminder.

According to a variety of sources, Lovato and Ehrich grew very close in a short period of time because they quaratined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of late, as they started to go out and work more and separate a bit, they realized that certain problems existed and they weren't actually made for each other.

That's quite a departure, of course, from what both halves of the now-former couple said after they got engaged on July 22.

"I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," Lovato wrote at the time, addressing Ehrich and adding:

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself...

"I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich, for his part, felt the same. Back then at least.

“You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together," he wrote online.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Beautiful words on each side -- but not long-lasting ones, we now know.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," People Magazine reports.

"They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."