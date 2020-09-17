Demi Lovato: I'm Marrying Max Ehrich! I Don't Care If My Fans Hate Him!

For most of us, 2020 has been just been appallingly bad from the get-go.

But Demi Lovato's life has actually been on the upswing for the past nine months or so.

Don't get us wrong, we're sure she feels plenty of sympathy for the lives of people who have been directly affected by the coronavirus or police violence, or any of the other horrors this year has thrown at the world.

But if you compare Demi's current life to the one she was living 18 months ago, it's clear the singer is in a much better place these days.

For starters, Lovato is sober after nearly losing her life to a heroin overdose in 2018.

On top of that, she's positively giddy about her whirlwind quarantine romance.

Demi is engaged to Max Ehrich, and while the couple has certainly moved quickly -- Max popped the question after just a few months of dating -- fans are nothing but optimistic.

Or at least they were, until earlier this week, when they began to allege that Ehrich is merely using Lovato for fame.

The source of this skepticism is a series of tweets allegedly posted by Max back in 2010, in which he unfavorably compared Demi to Selena Gomez.

"Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you're WRONG!" Ehrich (allegedly) wrote.

"There's a female singer that screams so much that's why my girl S is better than you know who," he added.

Insiders say Demi was mortified when she read the tweets, and even though they were posted 10 years ago -- when Max was 19 -- it couldn't have felt good to be informed that your fiance had spoken disparagingly of your talent and appearance.

But apparently, the couple has already managed to move on from their first public crisis together.

First, Demi posted an Instagram Story in which she branded the tweets "FAKE!"

Now, a source close to the situation tells E! News that the couple is as close as ever.

"She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken," the insider says.

"She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."

The source goes on to say, "People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max," but it seems Lovato is unconcerned, and at the end of the day, her opinion is the one that matters.

And in case there were any doubts that these two remain fully devoted to one another, they've reportedly decided to light out from LA in an RV and make the cross-country trip to Atlanta, where Max will soon be filming a movie.

"It's something new and different and she's excited for the adventure," says the source.

"Demi doesn't want to be apart from him," the insider adds.

"Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming. They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."

That could be an indication that things are going very well between these two ... or it could mean that Demi doesn't want to let Max out of her sight!