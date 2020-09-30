Demi Lovato: Max Ehrich Is Such a Lame Loser! I Can't Believe I Dated Him!

It's only been one week since Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich broke off their engagement, and things have gotten ... weird.

Max's increasingly desperate bids for attention are leaving Demi just plain embarrassed.

First, Max claimed to have only found out about his breakup through tabloid headlines.

There have been real cases of people learning about major life news for them and their loved ones from reports.

But a litany of reports quickly emphasized that Max was well aware of the engagement's end before it became public knowledge.

That was not the end, as Max posted a series of what can only be described as deeply pathetic Instagram Stories.

We're not judging anyone for feeling heartsick over a breakup.

But his posts seemed almost calculated to make people feel sorry for him, and to make Demi seem like a heartbreaker.

A source tells E! News that Demi is all too aware of Max's simpering Instagram posts ... and it has only made things worse.

"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," an insider confirms.

The source shares: "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media."

"She wants nothing to do with him," the insider emphasizes.

According to the source, Max has "tried to reach out" to Demi.

Apparently he seems to be "in denial" over the end of their engagement.

The insider goes on to say that Max's obviously "erratic behavior" is "worrying" Demi.

The source adds that Demi "does not want the situation to escalate."

Demi is worried about her personal life, about this public humiliation, and is hoping to simply move on and process their breakup.

"Demi is completely done," the insider affirms.

"And," the source adds, almost as if hoping that Max will see the report, "doesn't want to see him again at this point."

The insider concludes: "She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."

Oh? What "trap" might that be?

We can only assume that the inside source is referring to Max's apparent desperation to be paired with a famous girlfriend -- any famous girlfriend, really.

Before he and Demi were together, he had spent ages leaving thirsty tweets and comments about Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and others.

Keep in mind, no one is condemning him for having a crush. There are plenty of people who tweet about their thirst for famous people.

But cyber sleuths who care about Demi's happiness and well being poured through social media and discovered that Max's thirst runs deeper than most.

It appears, from his social media history, that Max was simply casting as wide of a net as he could, hoping that one of these famous, talented women would take the bait. Then, Demi did.

Fans were particularly concerned because Demi has struggled with her mental health over the years, and is known to have codependence issues.

What does that mean? Long story short, her fans who diligently looked up Max's desperate social media history concluded that she was a little more succeptible to Max's overtures.

They worried that she was more likely to believe his excuses because her own issues have made her almost compassionate to a fault.

Demi and Max had a whirlwind romance -- getting engaged so quickly after beginning to date.

It didn't help that they spent lockdown together, essentially becoming each other's entire orlds for an extended period.

Whether Max was simply swept up in the same emotions as Demi or was trying to "trap" her as fans believe, it was a lot and it happened so fast.

We are glad to hear that Demi is not falling for the social media drama.

That said, she does not need to feel embarrassed by anything.

It looks like Max is embarrassing himself.