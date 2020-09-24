Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: The Engagement is Over! Already!

Forgive the obvious pun, but...

... after just two months of being engaged, it turns out that Demi Lovato wants to give her heart a break.

On Thursday afternoon, multiple reliable outlets confirmed that Lovato and Ehrich had called off their romance, just several weeks after the latter proposed to the former with a $1 million ring

“The relationship has ended,” a source close to Lovato told Us Weekly very simply.

Added a second insider to People Magazine:

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.

"They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Some of the singer's most astute fans started speculating something was wrong between Demi and Max after Lovato's sisterr Dallas, and longtime pal, Matthew Scott Montgomery, unfollowed the actor on Instagram.

The split comes after both halves of the now-former twosome gushed over each other on July 22.

Following their engagement, Lovato wrote that she said "yes" to the person who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself, adding:

"I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."

Just a few days ago, Lovato clapped back at trolls who called up some of Max's old Tweets and tried to paint him as the wrong man for her because these messages appeared to make it look like Ehrich was thirsting for Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, among other.

As it turns out, for reasons we may never comprehend, these people were correct.

That's quite a departure from what Demi said about Max this summer.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” the Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the actor’s proposal two months ago.

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself.

"And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.

"I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich, for his part, wrote:

“You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, the pop singer celebrated six months with Ehrich by her side.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich. I love you baby," she wrote on Instagram.

Chimed in Ehrich at the time:

"Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever."

Lovato previously dated her Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas in 2010... That ‘70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016... MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos from 2016 to 2017 ... and fashion designer Henri Levy from 2018 to 2019.

She's also been quite open through the years about her drug use and mental health.

We wish her the very best in the wake of this split.