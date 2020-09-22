Debra Danielsen: Farrah Abraham Is the Only Teen Mom Who's Not Broke and Stupid!

In the three years since Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG, there's been much speculation about her financial situation.

At times, it's been tough to tell what exactly was going on with Farrah, money-wise.

Sure, she no longer has her steady six-figure income from MTV, but at one point, Farrah had several business ventures in the works, and she claimed to be raking in a ton of cash.

In fact, Farrah was so successful -- or claimed to be so successful -- that she taught an online class for other entrepreneurs.

Of course, looking back, that might have been a last ditch money-making scheme, as it wasn't long after the seminar launched that Farrah's businesses started to close.

And once one fell, it seemed to have a domino effect on the others.

The frozen yogurt chain, the clothing store, the children's boutique -- within a few months, they were all gone for good.

It's unclear where Farrah gets her money from these days, but it's believed that her partnership with Cam Soda remains intact, so she's free to host a live online sex show if she needs the cash.

For obvious reasons, these days, Farrah doesn't talk much about her failed businesses or her past with MTV.

But her mother, Debra Danielsen, just gave a very in-depth interview in which she opened up about everything from her feelings on Farrah's former co-stars to the state of her family's finances.

Debra began by laying her cards on the table and stating in no uncertain terms that her number one goal in life is to return to Teen Mom OG.

“I know that sounds kind of odd, but the reason I say that is we all started together,” she explained to Heavy.

“We kicked off the franchise. It was about us, right? And so we became a family, and we would always have holidays together because that’s the way the network was going at that time," Debra continued.

"So I do miss everybody. I miss the girls. I miss the kids and I miss the producers, too.”

Danielsen went on to say that despite the appearance of irreparable rifts, she's optimistic about her family's future with MTV:

“I think we would all go back to ‘Teen Mom’ if we could,” she said.

“I’m going to put this in terms that are probably hilarious. But, you know, it reminds me of Spock from ‘Star Trek,’" Debra added.

"I think we need to have a Vulcan mind-meld to get things going here. It’s like we can’t get people to see eye to eye and … there are good people on each side.”

From there, Debra did a complete 180 and hinted that the entire show needs to be recast, and the current stars are a bunch of financially illiterate deadbeats.

"I’m not trying to be negative, but I just really feel like the whole show needs to be reformatted," she told the outlet.

"My daughter is the only one who has gone on and who has the vision to do professional development to the point where she can actually go out and be self-sufficient," Danielsen added.

"She’s the only one not continuing to reproduce."

Yes, she seems to be suggesting that there's some truth to the rumor that MTV pays Teen Mom stars to have more kids.

Several cast members have denied those reports, but all it takes is one remark from someone like Deb to give it life for several more years.

Speaking of rumors, Debra went on to confirm that several Teen Moms are massively in debt to the IRS.

She stated that multiple cast members owe "big hunks of money," but quickly noted that it's not entirely their fault.

"They weren’t taught how to handle their money properly,” Danielsen said.

"I think we need to be more realistic… Because let’s face it, these are women who are almost 30 now. And it’s a different world. It’s more like Real Housewives now."

On this matter, Debra appears to be telling the truth.

Court records indicate Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra owed $856,799 in unpaid taxes, the result of being hit with a $535,010 federal tax lien for the 2016 and 2017 tax seasons and another $321,789 lien for the 2018 season.

In 2016, The Ashley's Reality Rounsup confirmed that Amber Portwood owed $134,919 in unpaid taxes.

Radar Online reported in 2014, that Maci Bookout owed the IRS upwards of $80,000.

That's pretty bad, but it's worth noting that Debra didn't say anything about where Farrah stands with the IRS.

Anyway, it seems that Debra is desperate to make a comeback, and it's possible that she's speaking for Farrah, whose pride won't let her admit that she would love to return to MTV.

There was a time when we would have laughed that off as an impossibility, but if Teen Mom OG ratings continue to decline, network execs might decide they need to pull off a big stunt in order to save the show.