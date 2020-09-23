Deavan Clegg: Jihoon REFUSES to Divorce Me!!

Deavan Clegg has been in the US for months and blames Jihoon Lee for the downfall of their family.

Now, the 90 Day Fiance star accuses her estranged husband of refusing to grant her the divorce that they both need to move on.

On Tuesday, September 22, Deavan Clegg took to her Instagram Stories and decided to try to get her haters off of her back.

"Woke up to a lot of hate mail," her post sadly begins.

"I want to say this once," Deavan writes. "I’ve tried to get the divorce finished."

"Jihoon has not yet signed,” Deavan explains for why she and Jihoon are still married, albeit only on paper.

“I’ve been trying," she protests.

"So," Deavan asks, "everyone leave me alone about that situation."

So why are people giving Deavan a hard time for ... not being divorced? Especially when, so recently, people were giving her grief for not being with Jihoon?

Because she is dating again.

And while fans just weeks ago were seeing Deavan and Jihoon trying to make their marriage work on TV, the reality is different.

Deavan and Jihoon had been over for months.

We do not yet know the details of the breakup, but it looks like there are a lot of regrets and hurt feelings in the mix.

But fans, seeing Deavan's photos with her new mystery man, are giving her a hard time for moving on before being officially divorced.

Here is baby Taeyang in matching shirts with her mystery man -- a photo that had her haters frothing at the mouth.

"Everyone is moving on," Deavan writes on a later Instagram Story post.

"And," she adds, "everyone is trying to continue our lives."

"Live is always hard," Deavan expresses.

"And," she predicts, life "will continue to be hard."

Even as Deavan writes this, she adds: "But amazing things happen as well."

"I agree," Deavan begins in concluson, seemingly addressing her estranged husband.

She declares: "No more war with the fan bases."

It sounds like she and Jihoon are going to try their best to not sic their fans on one another ... but let's be honest, many of these "fans" do it all on their own.

We have to be honest -- giving someone a hard time for dating because their divorce paperwork isn't done yet is nothing short of absurd.

The divorce process can take years in some cases. One party can drag things out almost indefinitely by coming up with new stalling tactics or simply refusing to sign.

Six months is plenty of time to wait before dating again. Honestly, it wouldn't have been anyone's business if Deavan had only waited six weeks -- it's her life.

A small portion of the criticisms made of Deavan may come from a "good" place -- people worried about her happiness, about how her children will adapt to change, and so on.

But does anyone honestly imagine that directing these messages -- concern trolling messages, to be clear -- at a young mother of two is going to do anything but contribute to her feeling overwhelmed?

Nobody becomes a reality star because they want free advice, folks.