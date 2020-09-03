David Eason: Is He Training His Children to Be White Supremacists?

If you're at all familiar with the nausea-inducing life of Jenelle Evans, then you're probably aware that her husband, David Eason, is even more of a repugnant swamp monster than the Carolina Hurricane herself.

David is a racist, a homophobe, an abuser of children and animals -- you name it, this guy has probably been fired or arrested for it.

You really can't overstate what a cretin this guy is.

If he were some sort of meth-fueled hillbilly villain on Breaking Bad or Ozark, you'd probably think his character was a little over-the-top.

Anyway, we didn't think it was possible, but David has only gotten worse in the year and change since Jenelle got fired from Teen Mom 2.

Whether he's posting racist rants against Michelle Obama or defending his decision to shoot and kill the family dog, David is entering his third straight year of unemployment, and his 33rd year of acting like a raging douche-monster.

Of course, he and Jenelle still harbor dreams of one day signing a lucrative TV deal (Ed. note: LOLOLOL), so Eason sometimes reins in his racism and expresses it with dog-whistle tactics that only his fellow bigots will pick up on.

Many of David's critics think that's what he did with his latest Instagram Story.

The video has been deleted, but a screenshot posted by the Teen Mom Mama Drama Instagram page captures the offending scene.

As you can see, the video shows Kaiser -- Jenelle's son by Nathan Griffith -- practicing his letters, which apparently means scrawling three K's in a row across the bottom of his white board.

We probably don't have to tell you why David would look at the letters "KKK" with such amusement.

"No idea why CPS would question you," the site captioned the post in reference to the CPS investigation that caused Jenelle and David to lose custody of their kids.

For obvious reasons, Instagram users were outraged.

"When I saw that video I immediately knew all of those k’s were on purpose," one user wrote.

"They’re proud this kid was barely able to make a K. Oof. The swamp kids have no chance in hell with who their parents are," another commented.

"My kid with autism who has a delay could write his own name since Pre-k really," a third chimed in.

"This little fellow shouldnt be writing this at all and janelle shouldnt let david help him do it either," yet another opined.

Some fans went so far as to say the photo should be sent to CPS in the hope of prompting a second investigation into conditions at the Evans-Eason household.

"I can't believe that they have the nerve to even post that sh-t when is somebody going to take them kids away," one commenter remarked.

Others, of course, came to David's defense:

"My god this is reaching he is practicing the first letter of his name."

As we always say when Jenelle and David are getting roasted -- there's a million good reasons to make fun of these two, but no one should be attacking their kids or their appearances.

So we'll skip over the concerns about Kaiser's development and focus on David's decision to post a clip in which the kid just wrote three K's in a row.

Obviously, K is the first letter of Kaiser's name, but if you don't think David knew exactly what he was doing when he posted this clip -- well, you might just be to gullible for social media.

"This was posted on purpose they know what they’re doing," one user commented.

Change that to read "they know exactly what they’re doing," and that sentiment sums up the situation perfectly.